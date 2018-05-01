It didn't seem like to-do lists were the best way to bond, so Grant and Allison decided to apply some of the techniques Grant discusses in his books to make their marriage happier. It worked.

Here, Grant shared with TODAY what he and Allison do to keep their marriage happy.

1. Have a marriage meeting.

Every good manager meets with their staff every week. We knew that this was important to manage a work relationship, so why wouldn’t we do this at home with a more important relationship?

At some point we said let’s find a regular time where we can go through all this stuff. Sometimes, the meetings are five or 10 minutes. Sometimes we have more to go through and they last longer. We provide updates on what needs to be done and give each other feedback.

When we talked about these tasks one off, I would lose sight of that it was important to her. Yet, when we sit down for a weekly meeting and she goes through a list of things to do, it makes them more important to me.

The first time we did one of these meetings that week was much more fun. We both felt like we were annoying each other less, but also getting the stuff done that needs to be done.