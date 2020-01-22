Actor Stephen Amell has panic attack during interview

Actor Stephen Amell recently had a panic attack during an interview with a podcast.

The “Arrow” star sat down with Michael Rosenbaum, the host of the podcast “Inside of You” and halfway through, started to experience an anxiety attack.

“He was talking about life and he just seemed like, he was just finishing up season eight of 'Arrow,' he looked a little tired, still gorgeous…and I could just tell something was a little off,” Rosenbaum said of Amell in his introduction to the podcast. “You look at him and you think, 'This is just the perfect human being' … but things start to unwind.”

At the beginning of the interview, Rosenbaum and Amell talked about his reputation, upcoming projects and then began to discuss his mental health. Amell mentioned he had cried twice that day and he was worried he would cry in the interview.

“I’ve really really been struggling with the end of the show,” he said. “I’m mentally exhausted.”

He said his wife even made him go to the doctor before the podcast taping, because he was so down.

“Couple weeks ago … my family was going out to Palm Springs and I just looked at my wife and I’m like, ‘I can’t even get myself off the ground right now,’” he said. “Laid on the couch for two days, didn’t eat.”

He added he needed to mentally reset and wished he had taken a vacation without his phone after the show wrapped up.

“I just need a f***ing break,” he said. “I want to be a dad, I want to be a husband and I don’t even really want to talk to my friends that much. I just need a break.”

After explaining his mental health struggles, he started to have a panic attack during the interview. Amell, 38, asked if it was hot in the room they were in and added he might be sick.

"I'm not feeling well at all,” he said. “I think I just got to go. I just kind of want to walk, do you mind? I just need fresh air.”

Rosenbaum explained Amell could have canceled the rest of the interview, but insisted on coming back to finish two weeks later.

“As much as he plays a superhero on TV, you know, we’re human beings and I commend him for coming back,” Rosenbaum said. “It was a little crazy.”

Amell recounted walking home from the podcast in the cold and Rosenbaum followed him in a car to offer him a ride.

“I just wanted to listen to a podcast by myself and walk,” Amell explained. He added he knew there was nothing physically wrong with him, but mentally he was struggling with the end of “Arrow.”

“The leaving of the show combined with just not really breaking away from it in my life — just in terms of getting back into Los Angeles — it was like I needed this clean break,” he said. “I needed to go on a trip, I needed to drop my phone … I just hadn’t disconnected.”

He said he should have just canceled the interview with Rosenbaum but he had planned to promote a movie he starred in, “Code 8.” Amell explained he’d been triggered by their conversation about mental health and his trip to the doctor earlier that day.

“In fact, nothing was f***ing wrong with me, and that’s when you have that realization where you go, ‘Oh my God, this is in my head,’” he explained. “I’d rather them tell me, ‘No no no, you need to have your spleen removed’ … or something, but no there was nothing.”

He said he’s been working on self-care in the weeks since and talking to his supportive wife.

“I took real stock in the fact that I was taking a break and I really needed to,” he said. “You want to fix it immediately but that’s not the way it works.”

Amell posted on his Twitter Sunday about the podcast to promote it and said he’s feeling much better.

“I was in a really bad spot and I’m happy to report that I’m doing much better,” he said.