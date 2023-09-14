Aaron Rogers says he’s ‘heartbroken’ after season-ending injury but will ‘rise again’

Aaron Rodgers says he is "completely heartbroken" in his first Instagram post since tearing his Achilles tendon.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon," his Instagram caption reads.

"I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today," he continues.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."

Over 18K people had commented on the Instagram as of Wednesday night. Celebrities like Erin Andrews and Jeremy Renner offered their support to the 39-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four minutes into the New York Jets season opener against the Buffalo Bills Monday night after he was tackled Buffalo Bills’ Leonard Floyd. The injury came after months of buildup for Rodgers' debut with the team after he was traded by the Green Pay Packers.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodger is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Seth Wenig / AP

“I feel more for Aaron than anyone,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a press conference Tuesday. “He’s invested so much into this organization, so much into this journey that he’s embarked on, and wanting to be a part of what we’ve got going here and how much he’s invested in not only this organization, but his teammates, himself, this fanbase, this city. I have a lot of emotions for him.”

The New York Jets went on to take the win with a score of 22-16 after 24-year-old Zach Wilson stepped in as quarterback.