Aaron Rodgers dropped by health care organization amid vaccine controversy

Prevea Health, a Wisconsin-based health care organization, has ended their partnership with Aaron Rodgers amid fallout following the Green Bay Packers quarterback's positive COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent comments around his vaccination status.

Rodgers served as a spokesperson supporting health and wellness initiatives spearheaded by the organization since 2012.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the organization said in a statement on Saturday. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods,"

Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and then appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday detailing why he is unvaccinated. The 37-year-old said he's allergic to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, which prevented him from getting the Moderna and Pfizer shots, and that he was hesitant to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing of people having adverse reactions to it.

Aaron Rodgers. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat earther," Rodgers said. "I am somebody who's a critical thinker. You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason, much like the study I put into hosting 'Jeopardy!' Or the weekly study I put into playing the game."

He also said, “I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got COVID, and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended."

On Saturday, the National Football League shut down claims from Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID."

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”