Are you a self-help junkie and looking to expand your library? Or, are you just dipping your toes into the world of self-help books? Either way, you’ve come to the right spot! We’ve rounded up some of the best self-help books and what they each have to offer you.

1. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath, $15, Amazon

Interested in playing to your strengths instead of focusing on improving your weaknesses? There might be some things each of us just aren’t cut out to do. "Strengths Finder" addresses this issue, and suggests that we discover our strengths and use them to our advantage rather than spend time improving upon our weaknesses.

2. "Secrets of the Millionaire Mind" by T. Harv Eker, $15, Amazon

Are you looking for some help with your finances, and specifically to elevate your mindset so that you’re more of a money magnet? While you can get all the financial planning help and budgeting support you need from a ton of books and professionals, one thing that sets this book apart from the rest is that it focuses on your money mindset.

3. "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell, $10, Amazon

Do you ever wonder why some people succeed and others don’t? "Outliers" breaks down the who, what, where, when and how certain types of people are successful. You’ll be ready to take on your goals after reading this.

4. "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey, $14, Amazon

Once you’re ready, pick up one of the most popular self-help books with over 25 million copies sold! These seven habits are broken down into bite-size chunks that are easy to read and understand. Adopt a few and understand the rationale behind why they work, and you’ll be on your way to living more efficiently and effectively.

5. "Tools of Titans" by Tim Ferriss, $18, Amazon

In fact, some of the habits featured in "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" show up in the profiles of the successful people featured in this book. If you’re ready to be inspired by some of the world’s best, look no further. Author Tim Ferris does an amazing job asking intriguing questions and profiling top performers so that the everyday reader can integrate these tactics into day-to-day life.

6. "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie, $13, Amazon

If you’re interested in expanding your friend group or becoming more influential socially or professionally, this classic self-help book will be right up your alley. Carnegie really gets into the psychology of how to reach people at the core. This book isn’t about tricks or games; It’s all about becoming your best self so that you’re able to confidently interact with others and bring them over to your side of the fence.

7. "A Return to Love" by Marianne Williamson, $11, Amazon

Looking for more of a spiritual self-help book? "A Return to Love" focuses on cultivating more love and less fear in order to feel a deeper peace within yourself and others. Author Marianne Williamson shares her reflections on "A Course in Miracles" in a way that’s applicable for religious and non-religious readers alike.

8. "From Junk Food to Joy Food" by Joy Bauer, $13, Amazon

Are you looking make changes in thekitchen, specifically cook healthier, more nutritious meals? If you’ve felt restricted on diets or have felt that food programs are too limiting for your tastes, check out nutritionist Joy Bauer’s book that will provide plenty of nutrient-packed recipes that taste like your favorite foods!

9. "The 5 Love Languages" by Gary Chapman, $10, Amazon

If you’re in a relationship, this book can help to strengthen your bond. Discovering how each person feels love and receives love is critical to having a healthy and happy relationship. You and your partner can take a quiz to determine what your primary and secondary love languages are, and learn how to provide the right kind of love to your partner.

Whether you’re looking to improve your self-esteem and emotional well-being, or become more life and business savvy, there’s a self-help book catered to whatever it is that you may be looking for. Browse online and find the one that best suits your needs!

Stephanie Mansour is a lifestyle and weight-loss coach for women. Join her weight-loss challenge here!