There are six days of workouts each week, with one rest day. Each day has a theme: leg, butt, total body core, cardio core, AAA (arms, abs and a**) and cardio flow. There are three phases of workouts and they become increasingly more difficult.

For a sample of what the workouts look like, creator Autumn Calabrese put together her favorite ten exercises from the program. Check them out below! For a full-body workout, here is a short warm up. Then repeat two full rounds of the moves below.

Warm up:

Run in place: Begin driving one knee up at a time, until you are jogging in place. Contract the core with every knee lift. Repeat for 30 seconds.

1. Squat rotating shoulder press

Start with your feet in a hip-width parallel position, with one weight loaded at your right shoulder. Bend both knees lowering the hips back and down, while keeping the chest lifted and core engaged. Next, extend both knees, pivot on the right foot, and rotate the torso as you extend the weight to the left. Return to the starting position and repeat. After 15 reps, repeat on the opposite side.

2. Loop bear crawls

On your hands and knees, hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips, place a resistance loop around your wrist. Curl the balls of your feet under, lift your knees off of the ground 2-3 inches, and keep your back completely flat. Begin to crawl laterally, moving one arm and leg simultaneously, completing two crawls in each direction. Complete 15 repetitions.

3. Rotating back angle lunge

Begin with a resistance band around both thighs, a few inches above your knees, holding a weight in your right hand. Shift your weight into your right foot and then step the left leg back to a 70 degree diagonal, bend deeply into the left knee, and bring the weight to the inside of the left leg. Keep your body weight in your heel as you lunge and the chest lifted. Press off the foot and return to standing. Repeat 15 times, then switch to the opposite side.

4. Hand renegade row with twist

Start in a high plank, hands directly under your shoulders. Keep your shoulders, hips and heels all in one line. Holding a resistance loop flush to the floor with one hand, use the opposite hand to row the band up to your ribcage while turning the torso towards the band. Keep the core tight and hips pressing forward. Return to the plank and repeat for a total of 15 reps, then switch sides.

5. Sumo slide in

Begin with your heels together and toes apart, with the balls of your feet on the sliders, holding a weight at chest height. Bend both knees as you slide your right foot out, stopping as your hamstrings become parallel to the ground. Next, using your inner things, quickly drag feet together until the inner thighs touch, and squeeze the glutes. Repeat sliding the left foot out, and complete a total of 16 reps.

6. Chest fly to leg lift

Lying on the ground, a dumbbell in each hand and a loop around the thighs, extend arms and legs towards the ceiling, as straight as possible. Keeping your lower back glued to the ground and your palms facing one another, open the arms down and out to the side as you open and lower your feet to 45 degrees to the floor. Close both arms and legs back towards the ceiling and repeat for 15 reps total.

7. Curtsey pulse with slider

Begin standing with a single slider under the ball of your right foot, and a weight in each hand. Next, slide the right leg to cross behind the left, bending both knees deeply, and keeping the hips squared off to the front. Extend both knees about 6 inches, so you come about half way to standing, and then drop back into that deep curtsey lunge. Repeat for 15 reps and then switch to the opposite side.

8. Staggered stance bicep curls

Begin in a staggered stance, feet at hip distance and one foot about 12 inches behind the other, with both knees bent. Holding two dumbbells at your side, with palms facing in, curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders as you extend the back knee and squeeze your glute as you reach the top. Lower the weights, re-bend the knee and repeat. After 8 reps, switch legs.

9. Alternate skull crusher with bicycles

Lying on your back with bent knees, a dumbbell in each hand, lift your feet off of the ground until your calves are parallel to the floor and extend both dumbbells to the ceiling. Bend the left elbow and left knee, lowering the weight towards your hairline and knee towards your elbow, as the right leg extends straight to 45 degrees from the floor. Keeping the lower back pressed into the ground, switch sides, so that the right knee and elbow bend, as the left leg and arm go straight. Continue to alternate and repeat for 15 reps.

10. Side "V" up loop kick

Start on your left side, resistance loop around the thighs, and left arm flat on the floor in front of you at a 45 degree angle, right arm extended overhead. Keeping the legs glued together, press into the left arm as you lift the torso and legs up to create a perfect V, and reach the right arm towards the feet. Lower the arms and legs, repeat for 15 reps, and the switch to the opposite side.

