Can you overhaul your health and fitness in 80 days? Celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese thinks so! Calabrese is the creator of Beachbody's 80-Day Obsession program and she recently put two motivated TODAY viewers on her plan. After 21 days, they're already seeing serious results.
Curious to give it a try yourself? Calabrese stopped by TODAY to share six easy cardio exercises you can do in your living room. Think of these as a sample of what the 80-Day Obsession workouts are like. Watch the video below or read the detailed explanations of the exercises. If you have 10 minutes, you have time to do this!
Autumn suggests pairing two exercises, one low intensity and one high intensity, in order to create a 1-minute long super-set. Complete each exercise for 30 seconds before moving onto the next (with little to no rest in between). Repeat each two-exercise set twice.
Set 1:
- X jump: Pretend you're jumping rope with your arms while jumping your legs in and out, keeping knees bent.
- Standing mountain climbers: Start by lifting your right knee and bring your right elbow to meet it. Repeat on the left side and continue alternating. If you want to modify, you can turn it into a step instead of a run.
Set 2:
- Twisting jump rope: Keeping your feet together, and moving your hands as if you're jumping rope, twist your feet side to side.
- Super-cross jump: Sink into a squat, keep feet hip-width apart, toes forward. Jump your right leg to your butt, then jump your left leg to touch your butt. Land in a squat. Keep your abs tight and try to land softly on your feet.
Set 3:
- Side-to-side jump rope: Pretend to jump rope while hopping from side to side. Shift your weight like you are downhill skiing. Your arms and legs should be simultaneously activated by this exercise.
- Pop jack: Keep feet hip-width apart. Lower into a squat and jump your legs back so you are in a high plank position. Then jump your legs back into a squat. Repeat. This activates the upper body, core and legs.
How did you do? Ready for more? Check out 10 of Calabrese's favorite exercises from the program and read more about it here.