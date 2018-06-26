Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Can you overhaul your health and fitness in 80 days? Celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese thinks so! Calabrese is the creator of Beachbody's 80-Day Obsession program and she recently put two motivated TODAY viewers on her plan. After 21 days, they're already seeing serious results.

Curious to give it a try yourself? Calabrese stopped by TODAY to share six easy cardio exercises you can do in your living room. Think of these as a sample of what the 80-Day Obsession workouts are like. Watch the video below or read the detailed explanations of the exercises. If you have 10 minutes, you have time to do this!

Autumn suggests pairing two exercises, one low intensity and one high intensity, in order to create a 1-minute long super-set. Complete each exercise for 30 seconds before moving onto the next (with little to no rest in between). Repeat each two-exercise set twice.