3. Participate in realistic affirmations.

According to Goldman, affirmations become our self-talk, so while they don’t seem automatic or natural at first, the more we practice, the more we start believing what we tell ourselves. And the best part is, the practice can come in handy when those negative thoughts creep up. “When you’re feeling down, it’s hard to challenge your thoughts at that moment and then come up with helpful self-talk,” Goldman explained. “But if you have an affirmation practice, you’ll have a helpful, realistic thought when you need it.” Remember, the goal is to use relatable (rather than positive) affirmations that remind you of a functional benefit.

4. Wear clothes that fit and that you feel great in.

Do you know those jeans that are uncomfortably tight that you squeeze into anyway? Or that baggy sweatshirt you wear when you want some extra cover? You may want to nix both of these options. “Don’t wear clothes that are too big that make you feel dumpy or clothes that are too small and make you feel big,” advised Goldman. If you’re wearing clothes that are too tight, you’ll spend too much energy thinking about how uncomfortable you feel, which draws more attention to your body size. Similarly, very loose clothes might make you feel frumpy. Choose something that’s comfortable, makes you feel your best, and that you won’t think about after you’re dressed.

5. Base your health care on self-care.

Too often, exercise and eating decisions get wrapped into the desire to change your weight or physical appearance, which makes eating healthfully and exercising feel punitive and perhaps even frustrating. How would your workouts change and what would you choose to eat if you based these decisions on self-care and giving your body what it needs to feel good? For example, instead of taking a spin class to burn off last night’s dessert, would you enjoy getting sweaty to burn off some negative energy, or would a gentle yoga class would be more helpful? When you think of eating and exercise as ways to care for your body, you make choices that you enjoy and that serve your body well.

6. Follow a variety of people on social media.

If your feed is filled with images of people who make you feel bad about yourself, it’s time to find the unfollow or mute buttons. You’re in control of who you follow, so filter out any triggering content, whether that’s a conventionally thin friend’s selfies or a health coach’s weight loss advice. Instead, fill your feed with accounts that show a range of realistic bodies and that promote a broader representation of people. While body neutrality isn’t focused on outward appearances, it’s helpful to see images of others like you reflected in your media.

7. Get out of the habit of talking about bodies.

Someone’s body is not a topic of conversation. It doesn’t matter whether that person is a celebrity who has publicly lost or gained weight, or if it’s someone closer to you. “We can’t see from someone’s outward appearance what people are struggling with. We don’t know what people are going through based on body appearance,” Goldman explained. Someone may have lost weight intentionally or due to a chronic illness. Nothing is gained by participating in body talk, and it can be harmful to you and others. If you want to spend less time focused on your own body’s appearance, it’s a good idea to stop remarking on other bodies, too.

Our society values conventionally thin and fit bodies, so it’s entirely natural to wish your body matched this so-called ideal. But, in reality, few people can healthfully and sustainably achieve this aesthetic, and when your body doesn’t fit this image, it can lead to low self-esteem and other problems. Since feeling completely happy about your body can be challenging, a better way to go is to work on body neutrality. Actively practicing these techniques can help you spend less time discouraged or fixated on your body, which can improve your overall well-being.

Related: