6-week-old may be the youngest person to die of coronavirus

A newborn baby who died last week in Connecticut tested positive for the coronavirus and is believed to be the youngest person to die of the virus, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived," Lamont wrote on Twitter.

He said a test confirmed Tuesday night that the newborn had COVID-19.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19," Lamont said. "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy."

The governor urged people to continue to stay home and to limit their exposure to others.

"Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it," he said. "Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

The infant's name was not released. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin later clarified the baby was 7-weeks-old.

While cases in infants are typically mild, doctors are still working to understand the virus, including how it affects children. While the symptoms of respiratory distress, a cough and fever are similar, doctors have reported COVID-19 cases where children experience stomach distress.

Last week, a child under the age of 1 died in Chicago after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Illinois state health officials. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Natalie Green, a 1-year-old from Denver, is recovering from COVID-19. Her mother, Clara Green, told TODAY that she called 911 last week after her daughter's fever spiked and she was having seizures.

Thankfully, Green said her daughter is now starting to feel better.

“She hasn’t had a fever for about two days now, which is great," she told TODAY on Tuesday. "Her attitude has changed. She’s happy,”