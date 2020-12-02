Maybe you lie awake for hours unable to doze off for the night. Or perhaps you fall asleep easily, but then wake up a few hours later, catching a glimpse of the dreaded early-morning hour on your alarm clock. As a recovered insomniac, I’ve found that sleep disturbances have reared their ugly head a few times throughout the pandemic. Blame it on stress, uncertainty or the unrest in the world — my former insomniac tendencies have come back with a vengeance, with midnight wake-ups that keep me up for hours on end.

Minneapolis-based mental health counselor Tanya Komblevitz Schoettler, LPCC, told TODAY that she’s seen a huge increase in clients feeling anxious — about everything from when they’re going to be able to see family and friends again to when they’ll be able to resume their jobs. “When will things be normal again?” is a common question she helps clients tackle. And such a question undoubtedly keeps our minds racing at night, when they should be turning off.

Research shows that the pandemic has exacerbated sleep issues. In fact, some experts even coined the phrase “coronasomnia” to describe COVID-19 related insomnia. Dr. Chris Colwell from the UCLA Laboratory of Circadian and Sleep Medicine, said that an effective way to combat this is to pick one relaxing thing that you can turn to, and be consistent with it.

“Make it a habit. Establishing a habit to relax yourself when you wake up during the night is key,” he said.

So what will that relaxing habit will be for you? I’m sharing a few tactics that have worked for me, plus expert-recommend strategies for calming your mind and easing yourself back into sleep.

5 ways to combat insomnia and get back to sleep: