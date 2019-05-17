Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Aug. 1, 2018, 11:31 AM UTC / Updated May 17, 2019, 4:38 PM UTC / Source: Today By Sarah Epstein

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

There are the fun parts of summer — think swimming, s'mores, camping — and then there are the less-desirable ones, mostly represented by bugs. Sometimes, they can feel like relentless pests who are chomping down on your arms and legs for dinner.

To keep insects like Zika-carrying mosquitoes and Lyme-carrying ticks at bay, you need a good, reliable bug spray. Consumer Reports compiled a list of the best mosquito repellents and bug sprays and, of the many they tested, five measured up as products worth trying.

The best mosquito repellents of 2019

1. Off! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent VIII, $21 (Pack of 3), Amazon

This insect repellent was on last year's list as well. Not only does it provide powerful protection against bugs including mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, chiggers and gnats using deet, it also has a dry, non-greasy formula.

2. Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent, $5 (usually $7), Amazon

This insect repellent has made the list two years running. The deet-free formula claims to have a pleasant scent so you don't have to put up with the usual harsh bug spray smell.

3. Ben's 30% Deet Insect Repellent Spray, $16 (Pack of 3), Amazon

This Amazon Choice insect repellent has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon. It comes in a pump spray bottle and has 30% deet.

4. Coleman 25% Deet Dry Formula Insect Repellent, $8, Amazon

This aerosol bug spray claims to provide eight hours of protection and is safe on clothing.

5. Total HomeTM Woodland Scent Insect Repellent, $7, CVS

Currently, this mosquito repellent is only available in CVS stores. It contains 30% deet, provides two hours of continuous protection and comes in an aerosol spray.

The best mosquito repellents of 2018

1. Sawyer Products SP544 Premium Insect Repellent, $8, Amazon

Sawyer was named one of the three most effective mosquito repellents. This pump bug spray will repel mosquitoes for a full eight hours.

2. Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent, $5 (usually $7), Amazon

This pump bug spray contains oil of lemon eucalyptus and is effective for six hours.

3. Repel 15-Percent Deet Scented Family Formula Aerosol Spray, $4 (usually $6), Amazon

Repel Scented Family contains 15% deet and comes as an aerosol spray.

4. Natrapel 12-Hour Mosquito, Tick and Insect Repellent Pump Spray, $5 (usually $7), Amazon

Natrapel 8 Hour's active ingredient is 20% picaridin. Consumer Reports named Natrapel 8 Hour one of the three most effective bug repellents, along with Sawyer Fisherman's Formula Picaridin and Off! Deepwoods VIII.

5. Off! Deep Woods Dry Insect Repellent VIII, $21 (Pack of 3), Amazon

While most of the other repellents on this list contain picaridin as their leading active ingredient, Off! includes deet. It comes as an aerosol spray.

This story was originally published in February 2016 on Today.com.

For more Consumer Reports picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!