5 hacks to squeeze in fitness throughout your day

During the workweek, it can feel like you’re always running behind. You have SO much to do. How can you possibly find time for a workout? On those days when you can't squeeze in workout or can't even make it for a walk outside, try these hacks to bring a little fitness into your everyday routine.

1. When your feet hit the mat...

Instead of your feet hitting the floor when you get out of bed, have your feet hit your yoga mat! Roll out your yoga mat next to your bed before going to sleep so that when you wake up, your feet touch the mat and you're reminded to do a few stretches before you start your day.

2. Stand for your first meeting or call.

If you’re on the phone a lot, or stuck in Zoom meetings all day, commit to standing while you’re on your first call or meeting of the day. Work your quads, hamstrings and glutes by standing with your heels touching and your toes turned out. Squeeze your glutes together as if you’re holding a diamond between your butt cheeks! You can hold this position for the duration of your call, or begin pulsing once you feel fatigued. Squeeze, then release, and keep going for up to 10 minutes.

3. Keep a pair of old sneakers at your desk.

This way, there will always be a reminder that you can still do a quick stair workout. Here's how to do it: Take the stairs two at a time for two floors, then do 10 modified pushups on the stairs. Go up 10 floors, then run all the way back down.

4. Multi-task during your skincare routine.

Next time you put on a hydrating or detoxifying face mask for 10 minutes, commit to doing 10 minutes of a mix of squats, lunges and leg lifts in the bathroom. You can't do much else while you have a face mask on, so why not move your legs? It will make the time go by faster!

Even if you ran out of time for a workout, these hacks will ensure that you’re at least doing something positive for your body and waking up your muscles to keep them tight and toned.

5. Unwind at bedtime.

Stretching counts as part of exercise (hello, yoga!).

Next time you fall into bed exhausted, remind yourself that you’ll feel more refreshed and physically mobile in the morning if you just do a few stretches in bed.

While lying down, hug your knees into your chest, then lower them to the right for a few breaths, and then to the left.

Next, reach one leg up towards the ceiling, and hold onto the back of the leg to pull it closer towards you to feel a stretch in the hamstring, then switch sides.

Finally, hug both knees in towards your chest and take a few deep breaths to stretch out your low back.

Stephanie Mansour is a health and fitness expert and weight-loss coach for women. Join her complimentary weight-loss challenge here!