Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 24, 2019, 9:43 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Colleen Sullivan

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

No one enjoys being the bearer of bad body odor. That's why deodorants have become a critical part of any morning routine.

But what should you look for in a sweat-busting stick?

“Aluminum can be irritating, so if you’re prone to rashes or dry skin, opt for a deodorant that’s alcohol-free or contains natural ingredients like witch hazel, aloe, or essential oils," said Dr. Howard Sobel, an attending dermatologist and dermatological surgeon at Lenox Hill hospital in NYC.

It's all about finding what works best for you. In researching deodorants, we discovered some really innovative products (like the deodorant that slows down hair growth and one that can last you 7 full days) to help keep BO at bay.

Here are some hardworking sweat- and odor-fighters to keep you dry and smelling good this season.

Natural Deodorants

1. Vapour Organic Beauty AER Deodorant Ginger Grapefruit, $24, Amazon

Why it’s hot: It starts as a gel then dries to a powder, making it easy to apply. The formula contains odor-absorbing baking soda, antioxidant-rich organic oregano, and moisture-zapping arrowroot.

2. Freedom Natural Deodorant Bergamot Mint, $17, Amazon

Why it’s hot: The all-natural formula makes this a great option for sensitive skin types. Peppermint acts as an anti-inflammatory, bergamot works to disinfect, and the sandalwood vanilla scent leaves you smelling fresh.

3. EO Deodorant Cream in Lavender, $10, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This deodorant controls odor and soothes sensitive underarm skin with gentle plant-based ingredients and pure essential oils. Those include cassava root, cocoa seed butter, baking soda, and vitamin E.

4. Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant, $12, Target

Why it’s hot: It’s free of aluminum, parabens, dyes, sulfates, artificial colors, preservatives, and phthalates. Coconut oil and shea butter combine to provide moisture and hydration for dry underarm skin.

5. Curie Deodorant, $12, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This option's loaded with natural ingredients. There’s coconut oil and cocoa butter (to moisturize), baking soda (to neutralize odor), beeswax (to create a silky feel going on), and arrowroot powder and corn starch (to absorb moisture). It also contains vitamin E, cucumber extract, aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree leaf and lime oil, glycerin, and scented essential oils.

6. Kopari Coconut Beach Deodorant, $14, Ulta

Why it’s hot: Coconut oil is the hero ingredient in this product, acting as a powerful antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic agent. Plant-based actives like sage oil provide odor protection and allow for a smooth application, and hydrators like electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals to prevent irritation.

7. Erbaviva Jasmine & Grapefruit Organic Deodorant, $26, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This USDA-certified organic deodorant is made with naturally-derived ingredients. Those include grapefruit, ginger, and sage essential oils that work to fight bacteria and protect against odor. It's also packaged in an eco-friendly glass spray bottle.

8. Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant, $18, Nordstrom

Why it’s hot: It contains hops to neutralize odors. Peppermint provides a cooling, tingling sensation, kaolin clay absorbs moisture, while aloe soothes sensitive skin.

Spray Deodorants

1. JĀSÖN Delicate Soft Rose Dry Spray Deodorant, $11, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This spray uses environmentally-friendly, compressed air instead of chemical propellants in its delivery system. Plus, it goes on dry and includes botanicals like lemon, geranium flower, and tangerine peel oils to brighten skin.

2. Degree Women Stay Fresh White Flowers & Lychee Antiperspirant Dry Spray, $5, Target

Why it’s hot: It delivers encapsulated bursts of floral fragrance as you move. The microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin then when you're active, they burst to release fragrance. Simply shake, spray and go.

3. Everyone Natural Deodorant in Lemon + Lavender, $6, Walmart

Why it’s hot: This contains only three ingredients. Water, 100% pure essential oils for the scent (including lavender, orange, and lemon), and ethanol derived from sugar cane to fight odor-causing bacteria.

On-the-Go Deodorants

1. Dermadoctor Med E Tate Antiperspirant Wipes, $25 (originally $48), Amazon

Why it’s hot: The pads stop sweat with a single swipe. Each wipe contains high levels of aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex glycine complex (19%), the main active ingredient which blocks perspiration while extracts of tomato, ginseng root, and purslane leaf (a plant packed with vitamins and minerals), soothe the skin.

2. Bliss Lemon & Sage Refreshing Body Wipes with Natural Deodorant, $6 (originally $8), Amazon

Why it’s hot: The 30 pre-moistened and quick-drying wipes in this pack cool the skin and wipe away dirt, oil and sweat. Formulated with bacteria growth inhibiters like plant-based aloe vera, they’re great for the gym, traveling, or whenever you need an instant refresh.

3. Secret Freshies, $4, Walmart

Why it’s hot: These little round orbs make application easy and fun. The invisible solid formula means you won’t be dealing with white marks on your clothing, plus they’re super portable and easy to stash in your gym bag, desk, or clutch.

Deodorants That Give Back

1. Golden Door Yuzu Natural Travel Deodorant, $7, Amazon

Why it’s hot: 100% of the profits from this citrus-scented deodorant go directly to child abuse charities, including the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the San Francisco Child Abuse Prevention Center. Lactic-acid found in natural coconut oil kills bacteria, while the size is travel friendly, ideal for a carry-on or small purse.

2. Schmidt's Lily of the Valley Natural Deodorant, $9, Schmidts

Why it’s hot: 5% of the purchase price is donated to the Jane Goodall Institute, a charity that focuses on conservation work and youth service-learning programs. Certified vegan, this deodorant stick is free of aluminum, propylene glycol, parabens and phthalates and is scented with natural fragrance.

3. Tom’s of Maine Women’s Natural Strength Deodorant, $6, Target

Why it’s hot: This deodorant canister is fully recyclable through the brand’s partnership with TerraCycle. The formula is created with natural fragrances like coconut and sage, and include a blend of odor-neutralizing botanicals like bergamot and cedrus atlantica bark.

Extra Strength Deodorants

1. Dr. Sweat Clinical Strength Antiperspirant, $20 for 10 pads, Doctorsweat

Why it’s hot: One application covers you for seven full days. The pre-soaked, unscented pads contain 15% aluminum chloride, the highest sweat protection available without a prescription. In the evening, press one pad onto clean, dry underarms and air dry for five minutes. Discard used pad. Apply three evenings in a row for the first week, break for four days, then apply once a week going forward which will provide you with seven days of protection.

2. Lavanila The Healthy Deodorant Sport Luxe, $14, Sephora

Why it’s hot: If you can imagine a natural deodorant formulated for those who exercise, this would be it. Sugar from oats and barley break down sweat molecules to prevent odor, essential oils like lemon peel oil and aloe soothe underarm skin, and a natural vanilla fragrance gives off a clean scent.

3. Secret Outlast Xtend Completely Clean Invisible Solid, $5, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This deodorant includes a special surfactant additive that allows the main active ingredient, aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydres gly (19%), to work harder and faster, keeping you extra dry. An invisible solid, it provides 48-hour protection.

Perfume Deodorants

1. Elizabeth Arden Red Door Cream Deodorant, $18, Walmart

Why it’s hot: This scent is long-lasting and the cream formula is quick drying. Featuring the Red Door fragrance created 30 years ago in honor of the famous red door at the Elizabeth Arden Salon in New York City, the scent includes notes of orange blossom, peach, tuberose, honey and sandalwood.

2. Ralph Lauren Romance Deodorant, $23, Sephora

Why it’s hot: There's nothing romantic about underarm odor. The scent is based on the same notes found in Lauren’s Romance fragrance, including rose, ginger, yellow freesia, patchouli and musk.

3. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Deodorant Stick, $53, Sephora

Why it’s hot: Who doesn’t like a deodorant that speaks to the cool breezes of the Italian Riviera? This dual gender product is scented with Ford’s private blend fragrance and formulated to be fast-drying. That’s not a typo in the price tag — but it’s still cheaper than a trip to Italy.

4. Estee Lauder Youth-Dew Roll-On Anti-Perspirant Deodorant, $22, Macys

Why it’s hot: Your mom and grandmother probably loved this spicy scent and now it's available as an antiperspirant. Almost 70 years ago, Estee Lauder introduced Youth-Dew as a bath oil that doubled as a perfume. Today, the same scent can be found in this dual anti-perspirant/deodorant containing floral, spicy, and woodsy notes.

5. Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant/Anti-Perspirant, $27, Sephora

Why it’s hot: This can double as your regular fragrance. Crazy stat: This deodorant is the No. 1 selling luxury fragrance body product among all department store brands. It’s scented with Karan’s top-selling Cashmere Mist fragrance, which includes lily of the valley, Moroccan jasmine, sandalwood, and amber notes.

Roll-On Deodorants

1. Bioderma Sensibio Deo Freshness, $10, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This product's alcohol and aluminum-free. Anti-inflammatory extracts such as golden algae and enoxolone (a licorice extract), help reduce post shaving irritation.

2. Clarins Roll-On-Deodorant, $21, Nordstrom

Why it’s hot: This one's made from plant and floral extracts. It contains bachu leaf, found in South Africa and known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties, along with farnesoll, a floral essential oil used to prevent odors while maintaining skin’s pH balance. Witch hazel and rosemary extracts help to reduce perspiration.

3. Dr. Hauschka Sage Mint Deodorant, $17, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This deodorant's got a hint of mint. Deodorizing mint and pure essential oils combat odor, while antimicrobial and astringent sage and witch hazel balance out the skin's pH levels. Synthetic-free dyes prevent stains on clothing.

4. Ban Purely Gentle Roll-On, $10, Amazon

Why it’s hot: This roll-on uses a patented technology to eliminate (not cover up) sweat odor using kihada extract. The rollerball shape contours to your armpit for precise and easy coverage, while 18% aluminum chlorohydrate delivers powerful protection.

Multi-Purpose Products

1. DeoDoc Intimate Spray, $23, Deodoc

Why it’s hot: This doubles as a spray for your armpits and areas “down there.” This gynecologically and dermatologically tested, pH-balanced hypoallergenic spray perfect for both areas. Shake and spray 8 to 12 inches away. This comes in three allergen-free scents — pear, coconut, and cotton.

2. Dermadoctor Total Nonscents Ultra-Gentle Brightening Antiperspirant, $30, Nordstrom

Why it’s hot: This deodorant reduces underarm discoloration. Hair removal and shaving can create excessive pigment production, resulting in a thickening and darkening of the skin. Kojic dipalmitate, a botanical skin brightener, helps to eliminate discoloration. And because the product is water-based, it won’t cause stinging, burning or itching.

3. Whish Deodorant Gel with Hair Inhibitor, $9 (originally $18), Amazon

Why it’s hot: This gel actually slows down hair growth. It includes chaparral extract, a natural hair inhibitor found in the deserts of the American southwest and Mexico, organic aloe, chamomile, and marigold to soothe underarm skin, saccharomyces ferment, an odor-neutralizing probiotic, and witch hazel extract to keep things smelling fresh.

For those who like unique delivery systems:

1. Dove Dry Serum Rose Silk Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Finish, $12, Walmart

Why it’s hot: This deodorant's like a sheer serum. Similar to a primer for your face, this lightweight serum easily glides on the skin and absorbs instantly. Plus, it’s formulated with Dove’s signature ¼ moisturizers — which includes sunflower seed oil — to calm any shaving irritation.

2. Kiehl’s Superbly Efficient Anti-Perspirant and Deodorant, $21, Nordstrom

Why it’s hot: The micro-sized molecules absorb easily on the skin. Orange, lemon and linseed extracts work to soften underarm hair, resulting in a smoother shave and reducing the possibility of bacterial build-up.

For more daily hygiene and skin care products, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!