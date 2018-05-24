Here are 3 ways to test your health at home

1. Blood pressure

Know your numbers!

Until recently, high blood pressure was defined by any measurements with 140 or higher as the top number, and 90 or greater as the bottom. But the American Heart Association updated its guidelines last fall, establishing a new threshold at 130/80.

Oz provided a few tips to help people get an accurate reading:

Keep legs uncrossed, feet supported on the floor.

Don’t smoke or drink caffeinated beverages before a measurement.

Make sure to take a moment to rest before the measurement, and aim to get it taken in a calm setting.

2. Waist-to-height ratio

Body mass index, or BMI, is a popular term used when assessing an individual's health, but Oz said there’s another way to measure overall health. All you need is a standard tape measure.

Craig Melvin gets his belly fat measured by Dr. Oz. TODAY

Take the tape measure and wrap it around the waist, above the hip bone and right around the belly button level. Record the number. It should always be less than half of your height.

“It’s important because it’s a good measure of belly fat — and belly fat causes diabetes, it causes high blood pressure. Number one cause of aging,” Oz said.

3. Cognitive smell test

The accuracy of senses can be early predictors of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's disease and other illnesses associated with mental decline.