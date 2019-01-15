Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Kate Hudson may be the newest WW ambassador, but for the 39-year-old actress fitness has been a long-term pursuit.

Her workout of choice is usually pilates or dance, but she told TODAY she's also a fan of cycling on a Peloton bike at home.

So what's in the new mom's gym bag? We asked the star to find out and were pleasantly surprised that some of her favorites were under $20!

Kate Hudson's Workout Essentials

1. S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $27, Amazon

Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

"It's my favorite one that keeps my stuff the coldest," Hudson told TODAY. "I like my electrolytes to stay cold because when they go warm, I don't like them as much."

2. Caudalie Beauty Elixir Mini, $18, Sephora

Also available from Dermstore and in a larger size from Nordstrom.

"I carry my face mist with me everywhere I go," Hudson said. "I like the Caudalie. That one after a workout, to me, is my favorite because it really freshens your face."

She also said she's a fan of the rosewater mist from Trader Joe's. "That's a good one too."

3. High-Waisted Statement Powerform Leggings, $50 or 2 for $24, Fabletics

"I'm just obsessed with my high-waisted leggings. I literally live in them," Hudson said of the leggings from her own athleisure company, Fabletics. "They're so comfortable, and I work out in them, and I go to lunch in them and I go to dinner in them."

The one thing you won't see Hudson wearing during a workout? Shoes!

"Even when I run, I like to be barefoot," she said. "When I'm on the elliptical or if I'm on the treadmill I like to be barefoot."

If it works for her, we just might try it ourselves!

