By Keri Glassman, R.D.

You know the expression, “half the battle of anything, is being prepared” and when it comes to healthy eating that couldn’t be more true.

It's likely that 90 percent of your healthy habits are due to being prepared. Meal prep is also a big return on your investment of time. 30 minutes on Sunday can give you an entire week of healthy eating — and reduced stress. Most people choose Sunday to prep but you may be a Tuesday kind of person. Either way, the key is to be consistent and make the time for it each week.

A few basics of food prep that can be mixed and matched for meals are hard boiled eggs, a big batch of wild rice, grilled chicken cut into strips and chopped raw veggies. If you want to get a little more creative, below are a few of my fave recipes that stay delish all week long and freeze well too.

I make these delicious portioned muffins and put them in the fridge for the week and then microwave them each morning. Or, you can make a double batch and freeze them. Breakfast is one of the most common meals that people skip due to a lack of time, or even worse, some reach for fast, refined, carb-heavy bagels, cereal, and muffins. These options are loaded with sugar and are just about the worst way to start the day. I encourage protein at breakfast because it provides satiety (keeps you satisfied) and eggs are a great source of affordable protein. The yolks also contain healthy fats, vitamins A and D and contain choline too, a compound important for brain health. The delicious flax and wheat germ crust helps you get bonus nutrients such as omega 3s, vitamin E and fiber.

This is a Sunday prep must! There’s a time and a place for beefy chili, but this meatless version is a great source of plant-based protein and a long list of nutrient-dense vegetables and spices. You’ll be fighting off the winter chill—and inflammation—with every bite. This chili can easily be a side dish or the main course paired with a simple salad or burnt broccoli. Or, bring it to work, heat and top with a dollop of Greek yogurt or cheese. This is also a great recipe to batch cook and freeze for busy nights when, well, you weren’t so well prepped.

This is one of my favorites to have in the fridge all week long because it can act as the perfect treat when you’re having a sweet craving or as a satisfying snack. You can store in a jar as “batter” or you can roll into one inch “bites”. Almond flour, peanut butter, vegan protein powder and little bit of honey make this brownie batter a pre-workout snack or your perfect conscious indulgence.

