Most people probably wonder about their DNA — especially when it helps some folks find identical twins and discover hidden pasts.

And right now, some of those lingering questions can be answered at a pretty steep discount. 23andMe, a top-selling consumer DNA test, is available for $100 — 50 percent off its original $199 price for Black Friday 2018.

23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Test, $100 (normally $199), Amazon

This kit provides a closer look at detailed ancestry from regions around the world and allows you to discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA. If you ever have questions about your family tree or ethnicity, it's worth a look!

In addition to tracing your family lineage, the site claims that this test also provides insights into genetic health risks, carrier statuses, wellness and traits/preferences. The genetic health breakdown includes five reports on common diseases, including Celiac Disease and Parkinson's, while the carrier status explains if you have a predisposition for more than 40 different conditions, such as sickle cell anemia and hereditary hearing loss. Additionally, 23andMe asserts that the test can break down your muscle composition, hair loss probability, sweet and salty preferences, whether you have a uni-brow and more.

In order to get more than 85 reports, just send in a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it back, there's no additional lab fee required. Results will be ready in about six-eight weeks.

For health insights, one NBC News reporter tried it and found that it gave her a solid amount of medical information in a comprehensive, science-based test. The kit helps guide users on how much saturated fat to eat and provides detailed information on which DNA strands coordinate with which health information. It's not the whole picture, but it could prompt people to make different health choices.

