Get a taste of Barry's Bootcamp with this 20-minute full-body workout

When it comes to trendy boutique fitness classes, Barry’s Bootcamp may top the list. The studio — known for high-intensity workouts that combine running and strength training — has a cult following.
In the studio, lit by the signature red glow, participants alternate between running intervals on the treadmill and weighted exercises on the floor. The training style was designed to keep your heart rate elevated the entire time and maximize calorie burn (the studio claims you can burn up to 1000 calories a class!).
A Barry’s Bootcamp class will cost you $30-40 depending on the studio location. Want to try Barry’s Bootcamp at home for free? Instructor Joe Allen led TODAY viewers through a 20-minute full-body workout featuring many of the moves you’ll see in studio. You’ll need a medium and heavy set of dumbbells, or use household items like laundry detergent or water bottles to add resistance.
