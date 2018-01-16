14 books that will change your life in 2018

share tweet pin email

It’s exciting to think about all the potential for 2018, a new year that's full of possibilities. But it can be daunting to figure out how to make those massive changes you’re craving in life. Fortunately, there’s one simple solution — and no, it’s not hiring an expensive life coach, therapist or career adviser.

Reading inspiring books is an ideal way to get started on your goals. Written by prominent thought leaders, successful entrepreneurs and leading health experts, some are brand-new, while others have been out for a while. But they all share one thing: The advice and motivational spirit contained in their pages can help you achieve your goals, and potentially change your life in the year ahead.

"The Clarity Cleanse" by Habib Sadeghi, $16, Amazon

Dr. Habib Sadeghi, spiritual adviser to stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz, joined Megyn Kelly TODAY yesterday to talk about his “Clarity Cleanse” plan for clearing up both body and mind. He opened up about his experience with testicular cancer and his approach to dealing with negative people.

"The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations" by Oprah Winfrey, $17, Amazon

Although calls for Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020 may go unanswered, you can still get a daily dose of her life-changing wisdom and inspiration with this book. In this collection of deeply insightful conversations with respected thought leaders (from Elizabeth Gilbert to Tony Robbins), you’ll find yourself reawakened and rejoicing in life’s possibilities. After all, no matter what challenges emerge, everyone can use an extra dose of positivity and inspiration.

“Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence — and How You Can, Too” by Gary Vaynerchuk, $18, Amazon (available Jan. 30)

Want to become the next Mark Zuckerberg? The latest book from entrepreneur, best-selling author and social media phenomenon Gary Vaynerchuk is a must-read for would-be business owners. Coming off the success of his previous best-seller, "Crush It," Vaynerchuk fills these pages with examples of entrepreneurial success, innovative advice and plenty of get-up-and-go motivation. What you’ll walk away with is a practical yet inspiring step-by-step guide to achieve success.

“Judgment Detox” by Gabby Bernstein, $16, Amazon

In this six-part book, spiritual guide and best-selling author Gabby Bernstein details how judgments play a toxic role in our everyday lives. Now more than ever, these negative perceptions separate us from the life we’re meant to lead, she explains. Fortunately, you can follow her lead to learn how to eliminate those draining thoughts and reap the positive rewards in all areas of life, from better relationships to improved health.

“How to Get Sh*t Done” by Erin Falconer, $17, Amazon

If you swear every year will be the year you finally finish your endless to-do lists and become a productivity machine, this book is for you. Plot twist: The first step to getting it all done is to give yourself a break! Author Erin Falconer shows you how to actually do more by doing less. Her advice will help you off-load the nonessentials in order to shift your focus to the areas of your life that mean the most.

"The Five-Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day" from Intelligent Change, $19, Amazon

Whatever your excuse to not journal in the past, this book will eliminate it. A classic since 2013, this hardcover has surged in popularity lately thanks to people sharing their daily pages on social media. With structured, consistent and simple prompts (for example, write three things you’re grateful for today) that take only five minutes to complete, this journal is proven to help you gain a happier, more optimistic and more positive mindset.

"Year of Yes" by Shonda Rhimes, $11, Amazon

You don’t often think of introverts as being in show business. But Shonda Rhimes, creator of "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Scandal," breaks the mold. That’s why she decided to push past her fears and go outside her comfort zone by taking on the challenge to say yes to everything that scared her for a full year. This book chronicles her ensuing adventures with all the swagger, humor and honesty worthy of a Shondaland show.

“Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness and Well-Being” by Shawn Achor, $18, Amazon (available Jan. 30)

Feeling stuck or stressed? (Let’s be real, who doesn't these days?) In his latest book, happiness researcher Shawn Achor illustrates the real secret to unlocking your highest potential. Rather than focusing on what you can achieve as an individual, Achor suggests that focusing more on how you relate and connect to those around you will bring you more success and happiness in the long run.

“The Healing Self: A Revolutionary New Plan to Supercharge Your Immunity and Stay Well for Life" by Deepak Chopra, M.D. and Rudolph E. Tanzi, Ph.D., $17, Amazon (available Jan. 30)

If your 2018 resolution is to take better care of your health, you’ll find the tools and tips you need here.Two luminaries in the world of medicine, Deepak Chopra (a leading integrative medicine expert) and Rudolph Tanzi (a neuroscientist who co-discovered three of the first Alzheimer’s disease genes), illustrate the important role the immune system plays in lifelong health. The book also provides a seven-day action plan, backed by science, to enhance your body’s own self-healing ability.

"Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World" by Tim Ferriss, $17, Amazon

Currently No. 3 on Amazon’s most-sold books list, the latest title from Tim Ferriss, the best-selling author of "The 4-Hour Workweek," compiles tips, tactics and habits from 130-plus of the world's top performers, from artists to athletes to billionaire investors. Their personal stories can help you make better life decisions, achieve your goals and improve your business results. Ferriss himself says the book has already changed his life; just imagine what it can do for yours.

"I'm Fine ... and Other Lies" by Whitney Cummings, $14, Amazon

Comedian and actress Whitney Cummings visited Kathie Lee and Hoda back in October to talk about her book, “I’m Fine…and Other Lies.” She says she was diagnosed with codependence and wanted to write “a funny self-help book” – including the cover, which shows her beaming while holding her chin barely above rising water.

"You Are a Badass at Making Money" by Jen Sincero, $17, Amazon

Life coach and best-selling author Jen Sincero helps readers find true financial success through her combination of practical advice and deeply personal (and often hilarious) stories. In this easily digestible book, you’ll learn how to move past your limiting beliefs about money, discover what’s been holding you back from financial abundance, and once and for all take control of your relationship with wealth.

A storyteller and researcher, Brené Brown has already been credited with changing people’s lives through her viral TED talks and prior best-sellers such as "Rising Strong" and "Daring Greatly." Now, she’s sparking a new conversation about connection — or rather, the lack thereof in our modern world. Here, Brown shows how uncertainty and giving in to fears can actually help us find our way back to ourselves, and to each other.

“The Hope Circuit: A Psychologist's Journey from Helplessness to Optimism” by Martin Seligman, $18, Amazon (available April 3)

One of the most influential psychologists of our time, Martin Seligman examines the transformation that’s taken place in psychology since the 1960s, as the field moved from a focus on eliminating problems to empowering people to truly thrive. Through his personal and professional revelations, you’ll finish the book feeling inspired, enriched and highly aware of the unique importance of your mental health.

