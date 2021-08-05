No time to exercise? Try this 10-minute HIIT workout

If you don’t have much time to exercise (and let’s be honest, who does?), high intensity interval training is the way to get the most bang for your buck.

HIIT workouts are a type of interval training where cardio and strength training moves are done in bursts with little down time in between. Because they are so effective at speeding up your metabolism and burning calories, you don’t need to log a lot of time to reap the benefits.

Ready to give it a try? Instructor and face of F45 Training Cory George put together this quick, but effective, 10-minute routine that you can do anywhere. The bodyweight exercises will spike your heart rate and build strength for a serious workout that even the most time-strapped can find some room for in their schedule.

10-minute HIIT workout

Round 1

All circuits performed for 30 seconds, 10 seconds rest in between.

Circuit 1: 2 pushups, 2 wide mountain climbers

Circuit 2: Prisoner squat

Circuit 3: 2 inchworms, 10 high knees

Circuit 4: Moving plank

Circuit 5: 2 bear crawls, 2 hip thrusters

Circuit 6: Speed sprawl

Round 2

All circuits performed for 20 seconds, 10 seconds rest in between.

Circuit 1: 2 pushups, 2 wide mountain climbers

Circuit 2: Prisoner squat, squat pulse

Circuit 3: 2 inchworms, 10 high knees

Circuit 4: Moving plank, bicycle crunch

Circuit 5: 2 bear crawls, 2 hip thrusters

Circuit 6: Speed sprawl, lateral shoot through