Do you have a health or medical question ahead of summer? Ask NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar

Do you have a question about your health as we head into summer? Are you trying to figure out a better way to improve your overall well-being? NBC News Medical Contributor Dr. Natalie Azar wants to help.

In the form below, upload a video introducing yourself, then asking your question. (“Hello, I’m (name) from (home state), and my question is …”). You may also submit your written question to social media.

Please make sure that that your video is 20 seconds or less.

Your question might get answered live on-air.