Tired of baking banana bread? Try swapping that fruit for a versatile veggie: zucchini. Zucchini is a wonderfully moist summer squash that imparts just the right balance of nutrition and texture into a variety of bread recipes.

Many of the best zucchini bread recipes require only 10 minutes of prep time, so zucchini bread is easy to make in the morning and travels well for an on-the-go morning breakfast. Another beautiful thing about zucchini bread is how well it pairs with chocolate, making it a great way to sneak some squash into the kids' daily dining routine.

Even though it has plenty of zucchini, Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly quick bread doesn't taste like veggies at all. In fact, the water from the vegetable just makes for an incredibly moist loaf that's sweetened with apple sauce, warm cinnamon spice and dark chocolate chips.

Made with whole grains and almond flour, this zucchini bread is higher in fiber than a standard loaf. The addition of almond flour also helps to reduce the total carbs in the recipe. This delicious loaf is sweetened with just pure maple syrup.

Gesine Bullock Prado's dark chocolate zucchini bread looks like a dessert from her sister's witchy film, "Practical Magic." It gets is deep hue from black cocoa and espresso, which is balanced beautifully with delicate notes of vanilla and shredded squash.

The base of this healthy zucchini bread is on the lighter side, but it has added richness and crunch from chocolate chips and walnuts, which also provide healthy fats. Great for breakfast or an afternoon treat, this loaf also makes a thoughtful gift for family and friends.

There's no need to choose between a decadent dessert or a simpler veggie-filled zucchini bread with chocolate. This gluten-free cake is packed with sweet dark chocolate, almond butter, coffee powder and zucchini for a fusion of satisfying flavors.

Anyone in the market for morning muffins can whip up a batch of these on the weekend and freeze them in individual bags for a healthy alternative to grab-and-go pastries. They're filled with warm spices, fresh zucchini, applesauce and protein-rich nuts.