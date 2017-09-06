Marshmallow madness! YouTube star tries to break Guinness World Record

share tweet pin email

We've all played chubby bunny — that classic campfire game where you try to stuff as many marshmallows in your mouth while uttering the increasingly difficult phrase "chubby bunny."

But have you ever tried catching marshmallows in your mouth ... at record-breaking speed?

Professional juggler and YouTube star Josh Horton stopped by TODAY as he attempted to break the Guinness World Record for "most marshmallows caught in one’s mouth in one minute." It's a feat, Horton says, that's been years in the making.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Can man break Guinness record for most marshmallows caught in mouth? Play Video - 3:57 Can man break Guinness record for most marshmallows caught in mouth? Play Video - 3:57

"My training probably started in elementary school, proving to my friends I was the best mouth catcher using M&Ms, peanuts, or whatever was for lunch," Horton tells TODAY Food over email. "But this last week Jake [Horton's YouTube channel partner and throwing buddy] and I have been training the 1 minute record over and over again, trying to find the balance of speed versus accuracy."

The record to beat? Thirty-eight marshmallows caught in just 1 minute.

Ahead of the attempt, Horton admitted he was nervous because they "only got got one attempt." TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Al Roker and Carson Daly all stood watch, anxiously cheering Horton on as the clock counted down.

In the end, however, Horton wasn't quite able to beat the current Guinness record, catching 33 marshmallows in 60 seconds.

But, says the juggler, his family has always been supportive of his many talents and "strange endeavors" and he's looking forward to breaking more world records on his YouTube channel.

The team attempts to break a new one every Wednesday. As for any future marshmallow endeavors, Horton isn't so sure.

"I love a good s'mores sandwich but don't enjoy un-toasted marshmallows on their own," says Horton, adding, "I'd maybe prefer tater tots or popcorn chicken."

We'll look out for that!