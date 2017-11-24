Your favorite takeout dishes like pad thai just got a vegetarian makeover

share tweet pin email

New York Times columnist and award-winning cookbook author Mark Bittman stops by the TODAY kitchen to prepare Asian-inspired recipes from his newest book "How to Cook Everything Vegetarian: Simple Meatless Recipes for Great Food."

He shows us how to make vegetarian pad Thai with tofu and veggies, cold sesame noodles with savory peanut sauce and a salad with meaty Potabello mushrooms and soy sauce vinaigrette.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

The combination of soft, chewy noodles and crisp garnishes is unbeatable. The same goes for the contrasting sweet, salty and sour flavors.

These noodles are the perfect base for all sorts of chopped toppings, like pickles or leftover grilled or roasted vegetables.

These mushrooms are so meaty, you won't believe they're not, well, meat! They're also great to stuff in sandwiches, burritos, tacos or enchiladas.

