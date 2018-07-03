Food

You'll win every July 4th party with these colorful, easy cocktails

TODAY

It's July Fourth, which means fireworks, parties and all manner of get-togethers.

Here to help entertain your very thirsty guests is restaurateur Billy Dec, who's whipped up a series of cocktails that are perfect for festive gatherings.

Serve these boozy, easy cocktails at your July 4th party

Serve these boozy, easy cocktails at your July 4th party

The holiday, said Dec, "is bright and colorful. Run with that theme for your cocktails and allow them to enhance the decor, theme and emotional excitement."

And if you want to amp up the party vibe, "add fresh fruit garnishes, maybe some fun straws or sparklers. All are super-easy and fun!" said Dec.

Red, White, and Blue Snow Cones
Get the recipe
Patriotic Popsicles
Get the recipe
Firecracker Gelatine Shots
Get the recipe
Red, White and Blue(berry) Margaritas
Get the recipe

