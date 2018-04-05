The secret to the juiciest chicken is a simple but surprising marinade

share tweet email

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Stephanie Izard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new book "Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times." She shows us how to make spicy yogurt-marinated chicken thighs, grilled potato salad with blueberries and cream-filled chocolate "Wookie" pies (for all you Star Wars fans out there).

"Tangy Greek yogurt, spicy chili paste and zesty lemon infuse this chicken with loads of flavor! Since the chicken needs to marinate overnight, you can set it up the day before and just cook it right before you're ready to eat the next day," says Izard.

"This is not your usual potato salad. Bright spring onions, sweet blueberries and the smokiness they get from being cooked on the grill make this light and crispy side dish wonderfully unexpected and delicious."

"These Star Wars-inspired treats offer a little bit of challenge, but are very simple and delicious. May the force — and sweets — be with you!"

