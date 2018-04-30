Whole Foods in hot water over controversial restaurant name

share tweet pin email

The owners of a California-based restaurant chain claim their eatery has a tongue-in-cheek name. And Whole Foods decided to partner with them.

But now, a pan-Asian cafe is causing quite the controversy on social media and many people are not happy.

On Wednesday, 365 by Whole Foods Market announced on Twitter that its Long Beach location opened a new restaurant named Yellow Fever, which serves customized rice bowls with a variety of Asian flavors.

Already ready for lunch? #YellowFeverEats has you covered with fresh, customized bowls at our brand-new #LongBeach365 location - now open! pic.twitter.com/GCoHiMwMUW — 365byWholeFoods (@365byWholeFoods) April 25, 2018

While it’s not the first of its kind (the chain has two other locations in Torrance and Venice, California), this restaurant seemed to have opened the backlash floodgates due to its new association with the national grocer.

Yellow fever not only refers to an often fatal viral disease contracted by infected mosquitoes, but is also a racially charged term that signifies a non-Asian person being attracted to someone of Asian descent, usually with the connotation of fetishism.

Yellow Fever co-owner Kelly Kim, who is originally from South Korea, told Next Shark that she and her partner knew the name would be a little shocking — but that’s what they liked about it.

“When we finally came up with the concept, all the names we thought of just plain sucked. Buzzwords like 'traditional,' 'bamboo,' 'lotus,' and 'golden' weren’t memorable," she explained.

"One night, we just said 'Yellow Fever!' and it worked. It’s tongue-in-cheek, kind of shocking, and it’s not exclusive — you can fit all Asian cultures under one roof with a name like this. We just decided to go for it."

But now that Whole Foods is on board, many can’t get behind the name. Some social media users said they found it gross that a place which makes food would be named after a disease, while others saw it as racist.

Yellow fever?

Why would I eat in a restaurant that has the name of an infectious disease?

How old is your branding manager? 12? — Citizen, Interrupted (@NYwonk) April 28, 2018

.@WholeFoods could you pls ask that @365byWholeFoods delete this hurtful tweet that listed a racist phrase? It doesn't matter to me that this is an Asian-Am-owned company. I don't want to see this phrase ever again. #WholeFoods #racism #RacismisReal #NoMoreYellowFever — Dakota Kim (@dakotakim1) April 28, 2018

it's shocking because this went through so many people to get made and no one spoke up. and even if an asian person says "I'm taking the word back" the term by def legit means "Asian fetish by a white person" or a bowel disease. why would you want that? — Connieshin (@thatconnieshin) April 27, 2018

I find this highly offensive... whomever did your marketing should be fired. Did you not learn about the marketing mishaps from major companies like yours? RESEARCH... TALK TO an actual Asian community from different areas, self explanatory! — Corey Cueva (@CorazonCueva) April 29, 2018

However, some have looked past the controversy and are defending the restaurant's name.

Why the outrage about the name _now_? This is not Yellow Fever's first location nor is it Whole Foods' idea. People need to get over themselves. — Todd Rimes (@toddrimes) April 29, 2018

Kim told The Washington Post on Saturday that she never took the name to a have deeper meaning than having "an attraction or affinity of Asian people or Asian things."

"It’s a little tongue in cheek, but I never saw it as offensive or racist or anti-feminist, she said.

The two existing Yellow Fever restaurants both have four-star ratings on Yelp, with dozens of positive reviews about the delicious food and friendly staff.

A representative for Whole Foods was not immediately available for comment.