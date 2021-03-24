This year's Cadbury Easter Bunny is actually a frog named Betty

This year, the Cadbury Easter Bunny is toad-ally awesome! Introducing Betty, an Australian White's tree frog, and this year's winner of the 3rd annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. Betty is the contest's first amphibian to take the title, as well as the smallest winner to date and the first female!

"When Betty heard about the opportunity to be this year's Cadbury Bunny she knew she had to try out," said the introduction video on the Cadbury website. "Betty knows what it's like to be different and she'd like the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of."

Betty, who currently resides in Orlando, Florida, is less than one year old which means she's celebrating her first Easter. Beating out other worthy contenders from across the nation, Betty hops away with a cool $5000 cash prize plus the opportunity to star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Cadbury will also be donating $15,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in honor of the contest. That's a pretty unfrogettable win!

There was some pretty wild competition for this year's title. Betty beat out several adorable mammals including dogs, a cat, an alpaca and yes, even a bunny.

It seems like social media users rallied for Betty in a big way.

"We need a reptile to represent!" posted one fan. "If not a tortoise, then a frog is an excellent choice"

"If you watch the videos then Betty wins hands down," one commenter wrote, referencing the audition videos. "Hers is truly the best."

"I wish they could all win," wrote one animal lover. But as we know, when it comes to the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, there can only be one winner, and this year it's a real croaker!

Betty has some big shoes to fill when it comes to her new role as the Cadbury Bunny — well, two shoes in fact. Last year's winner, Lieutenant Dan, was a loveable two-legged hound dog from Richmond, Ohio, who took his duties as Bunny very seriously. The rescue pup was born with a defect that necessitated the amputation of his tail and hind legs, and he gets around using a wheelchair. Just as Lieutenant Dan inspired everyone he met and brought tons of Easter cheer, Betty will certainly "ribbit" her way into our hearts and Easter baskets.

"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" said Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner said in a press release from Hershey. "She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."

With over 12,000 entries nationwide, Betty truly has reason to celebrate her new title. Together, the Cadbury team judges and guest judge Lieutenant Dan narrowed the contenders down to the 10 finalists, including a frog, donkey, miniature horse and goat. For the second year in a row, the winner was also chosen by America and this year, Betty was the fan favorite.

"Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny!" said Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager, Cadbury Brand team. "We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame.'"