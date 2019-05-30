Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 11:53 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Sky McCarthy

June 25th marks what would have been Anthony Bourdain's 63rd birthday. To celebrate, those who knew him best are asking anyone who was inspired by the iconic chef to share their favorite memories as part of a global tribute to his legacy.

On Thursday, Bourdain's close friends and fellow chefs José Andrés and Eric Ripert announced the first #BourdainDay — a celebration honoring the "Parts Unknown" host.

"We decided to celebrate his birthday instead of June 8th — because that was obviously a sad day — to highlight his many contributions," chef Ripert told TODAY Food. "We don't want people to take advantage of it [Bourdain's death]. That's why we have been proactive in creating this day. We have made it easy for everyone to celebrate Anthony."

To participate, fans around the world may simply upload a video or picture of themselves toasting to "Tony" — as many of his pals called him — to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and include the hashtag #BourdainDay. All of the entries will serve as a digital memorial to Bourdain.

Nearly a year has gone by since the chef, author and beloved storyteller passed away. His impact, however, is arguably stronger than ever as he made people care, not just about what he was eating, but about the cultures he visited.

"Every Sunday night, he was in every living room, every kitchen, every bedroom on the TV — and he was very inspiring. It was journalism, but it was a very different way of storytelling," Ripert said of his friend's ability to connect with viewers. "You were with him eating street food — people could relate to that since it was not intimidating."

In turns out that Bourdain didn't just teach his fans new things, but he also provided a unique type of mentorship to Ripert. When the two traveled together, Ripert said that his friend taught him the value of connecting with others.

"At the end of the night, I'd be tired and want to go back to the hotel. But Tony would say, 'No, we're signing every last picture and book.' And we would stay until the end, 'til the very last person," Ripert said. "He taught me patience and how to be grateful, how to be better on TV and how to socialize with fans."

On Thursday, Ripert posted the first #BourdainDay tribute to his friend with Andrés.

"On June 25th we are celebrating Anthony Bourdain's birthday. And we want all of you to celebrate with us," Andrés says.

Ripert continues: "By cheering to Tony anywhere you want, with anyone you want and we will be using the hashtag Bourdain Day and cheers to Anthony! Cheers to you, Anthony!"

The duo each raise a porrón (a Spanish decanter that pours a thin stream of wine directly into the drinker's mouth) and, with a smile, the chefs toast to their friend before taking a long, festive sip.

In addition to celebrating Bourdain's legacy on social media, his friends also announced that Bourdain's alma mater, the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), is setting up a scholarship program that will be "dedicated to students pursuing a semester abroad or international experience in global cuisine," according to a representative for the program.

Details on how those interested in participating may apply are forthcoming, but Ripert is excited that his friend's passion will continue to inspire new generations of gifted chefs.

The first annual #BourdainDay tribute allows all of Bourdain's friends, fans and family to remember his many achievements. With his relaxed cadence, endless wealth of knowledge and sense of humor, Bourdain was admired by those who only knew him from TV — as well as the many fans who had the chance to greet him in person.

That approachability, said Ripert, is something that can't be underestimated.

"He was so popular that he couldn't walk in the street without being stopped. But he was really, really good with his fans," the chef said. "[He] always posed for pictures and was incredibly patient."

Despite the constant admiration Bourdain received, Ripert believes that his friend never took his success for granted, adding, "I don’t think he had any idea of the impact he had worldwide."