Would you rather have a drink with Ina Garten or Martha Stewart?

Who is your preferred drinking buddy: Ina Garten or Martha Stewart? A Bacardi survey revealed most people choose Martha, but we think they're both worth drinking with.

For those who follow these two kitchen queens, they're a constant source of inspiration. Both powerful, self-made women in the culinary entertainment industry, Ina and Martha have been part of people's homes for years. Whether cooking up something on TV, sharing their favorite recipes on Instagram or guiding us with their calm, confident hands from the pages of their cookbooks, it's impossible to choose who to look toward for a good meal plan or a stiff drink.

In its 2020 holiday survey, however, Bacardi was curious who its customers would choose as their drinking buddy. According to company spokesperson, the folks at Bacardi asked 2,000 people, "who would you rather enjoy cocktails with this holiday season? A) Martha Stewart B) Ina Garten" in October. The results showed 78% opted for Martha.

Perhaps this selection of 2,000 Americans caught wind of the 79-year-old's aptitude for "Never Have I Ever." But have they seen Ina champion day drinking with Seth Meyers at a local dive bar?

Or if it was Martha's pomegranate Martha-ritas that sold them, maybe they just need to have a taste of Ina's jalapeño margarita to feel as woefully torn as we are.

Both have great best friends (Martha's is arguably Snoop Dogg but Ina Garten's is definitely Jeffrey). Both live in East Hampton, New York. And both make gorgeous cocktails that are far too big for a single person ... well, maybe. It is 2020 after all.

Before anyone tries to pit these domestic goddesses against one another, they've both dispelled any rumors that they've ever been rivals. Instead, the two have actually supported each other from the start. According to an interview in 2017, Ina shared how the two met at Ina's since-shuttered specialty food shop in East Hampton and became fast friends.

Die-hard fans may even recall that Martha penned the forward to Garten’s first book, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," which came out in 1999.

Like most people if they had the choice, we're only toasting if we can toast to both leading ladies.