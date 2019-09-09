It's not too often that a sandwich goes viral — especially one from Subway, a chain many people frequent every day.

But one woman's veggie-centric order is currently dividing the internet.

On August 31, the U.K.-based tweeter @annajames33 allegedly visited Subway for the very first time and, being vegetarian, ordered a meatless sandwich: a sub with shredded cheese, sliced cucumbers and olives. What happened next surprised both the customer and tens of thousands of people on Twitter.

The Subway employee tasked with creating said sandwich whipped out his own smartphone to take a photo of the sad-looking sub for his own social media accounts.

"first [sic] time in subway and the worker took a picture of my order," she wrote with crying emojis, "am [sic] I doing this wrong[?]"

If the internet has taught us anything, it's that sandwich debates are hot on Twitter. Whether it's fast food chains feuding over the best chicken sandwich or people having a meltdown over Seth Rogen's dad's hilariously gross dinner, one comment can spiral out of control.

The photo of the Subway employee taking a picture has since garnered over 91,000 likes.

But not because everyone actually liked the tweeter's order.

This sandwich makes me wanna weep and then die — paul hansen (@TyrantLord88) September 6, 2019

This the worst sandwich I’ve ever seen 💀 — Oluwa 2x 🇳🇬 (@Sam_Dos_Tiempos) September 2, 2019

You should have just went home and made your own sandwich... — Its About To Get Hectic ⚜️(0-0) 🏁 (@AllSaintsDai) September 3, 2019

A lot of people seemed to empathize with the poster for her order being embarrassingly called out.

Him taking a picture of your sandwich is the equivalent when the teacher would announce who got the lowest score on a test then make eye contact with you😂 — The 4th Hoodkage (@TokenBK1) September 2, 2019

Other people, however, were in full support of this vegetarian combo.

A real sharp cheddar sets off a cucumber sandwich just right. It’s all good — David Bell, actual human (@TubaticPrime) September 2, 2019

Even Subway commended it.

looks like he's just documenting a true masterpiece — Subway® (@SUBWAY) September 5, 2019

The tweeter took to Twitter again to clarify the many inquiries as to why she ordered this specific creation.

hi my mentions are crazy so to clarify:

• I was drunk

• there’s no meat because I’m a veggie

• no, I would not like to go to subway with you — anna 🐱 (@annajames33) September 2, 2019

She claimed she was drunk when she placed the order. Plus, perhaps more importantly, she said there was no meat because she's a vegetarian.

Many tweeters noted that once you strip away the olives and replace the roll, it's not that far off from a traditional English cucumber sandwich one might enjoy at a royal tea time.

Maybe Subway will make it an official menu item and call it the "Queen Elizabeth"