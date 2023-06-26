World’s largest gas station just opened: Take a tour

With 120 pumps and more than 350 employees, this gas station is no ordinary pit stop.

Crowds of people gathered in Sevierville, Tennessee, starting at midnight to be part of the supersized grand opening of the world's largest gas station on June 26.

At a gargantuan 74,000 square feet, the newest location for the gas station chain Buc-ee's has everything from fresh fudge to barbecue sandwiches to even bathing suits. It also is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There's a statue of the Buc-ee's mascot at the store in addition to one that can be seen from the highway. TODAY

NBC News correspondent Kathy Park was at the location just outside the Great Smoky Mountains to witness the spectacle when the new Buc-ee's officially opened for business.

It's not hard to find, as a larger-than-life beaver mascot for the popular chain can be seen for miles on the interstate.

Buc-ee's originated in Texas in 1982 and has expanded across the South to become a travel destination unto itself.

The new store includes their signature brisket sandwiches and other barbecue items made fresh right at the location.

NBC News correspondent Kathy Park was "an honorary pitmaster" for the day, pitching in to make Buc-ee's signature barbecue sandwiches. TODAY

"We slow-smoke it, we season it, and we get it out to the store and slice it up fresh right in front," Randy Pauly, the director of barbecue operations at the new Buc-ee's, said on TODAY.

The chain is leaning into the trend of more people taking their time to enjoy the amenities at the gas station. A recent survey by Payless Power found that customers spent an average of 20 minutes and $69.95 per visit to their favorite gas station.

Customers cited cleanliness, prices, food quality and customer service as the most important factors that keep them coming back to a specific location. Buc-ee's finished No. 1 in customer service in the survey and also took the top spot as a Forbes' Customer Experience All-Star in February.

Buc-ee's was praised for its spacious and clean bathrooms, friendly staff and its well-known barbecue.

The newest location in Tennessee won't be the record holder for very long, however. Following the adage that everything is bigger in Texas, Buc-ee's is constructing a 75,000-square-foot location in Luling in the Lone Star State.