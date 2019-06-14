Summer is the season to enjoy fresh berries. It's also the best time of year to drink a chilled glass of crisp rosé wine.

Now, one popular produce brand has found a genius way to combine these two favorites.

Meet the rosé berry collection from Driscoll's.

Driscoll’s limited-edition offering was inspired by the classic pink wine. Both strawberries and raspberries are available in the new hue.

While neither berry actually contains any rosé wine — or alcohol of any type — the strawberries were "curated" to mimic rosé’s distinct peach flavor, while also boasting a floral finish. And they obviously don't just taste the part, these berries boast a beautiful blush color.

The rosé raspberries were created by Driscoll's team of breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists who crossbred a combination of red and golden raspberries. Though Driscoll's wouldn't disclose exactly how the strawberries were created, the company reiterated that they are not genetically modified and were bred and grown through traditional techniques.

Driscoll's

“With Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch, we’ve introduced a premium new product that offers a depth of flavor variety remarkably different than anything else in the category,” Naomi Sakoda, Driscoll’s product marketing manager, said in a statement.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to offer the flavor-forward, highly enjoyable berries consumers have come to expect from Driscoll’s.”

If these rosé berries sound like the perfect fit for a Fourth of July cookout, the bad news is that they aren’t easy to come by.

The fruits are only being sold in limited quantities at participating Whole Foods locations in Northern California. On the East Coast, they're available via FreshDirect in New York City and Baldor Foods. The berries will only be in season through September.

However, if the strawberries and raspberries prove to be as popular as the rosé wine itself, the company may make its blush-colored fruit available in more markets in the future.

"It takes five to seven years to produce a seedling that is ready for commercial production," a representative for the brand told TODAY over email. "If the batch is well received, Driscoll’s may look into expanding our offerings."