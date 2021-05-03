IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

World's largest White Castle is officially open for business

The record-setting eatery is now ready to take your order.
The world's largest White Castle is open to satisfy hungry customers.
The world's largest White Castle is open to satisfy hungry customers.
By Drew Weisholtz

It’s a grand opening fit for a king.

The world’s largest free-standing White Castle officially opened Monday in Orlando, Florida, making it the first time the chain has been in the Sunshine State since operating four restaurants in Miami in the 1960s.

White Castle is back in Florida and bigger than ever.Courtesy White Castle

The newest White Castle, located at The Village at O-Town West development, features 140 team members and managers. The nearly 4,600-square-foot eatery comes equipped with seating for 72 guests inside and 56 people outside, as well as two drive-thru lanes that include hospitality doors instead of traditional drive-thru windows that let team members come out to customers in their vehicles.

The restaurant will also have more griddles than any other White Castle.

Sliders are ready for whoever wants them.Courtesy White Castle

“You could say our Orlando Castle has been 100 years in the making,” said White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram.

“We have been humbled and honored by the warm welcome we have received to date from the Central Florida community. Our vision at White Castle is to ‘feed the souls of craver generations everywhere’ and our mission is to create memorable moments every day. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors, whether long-time Cravers or new to the Castle.”

A Craver's delight!Courtesy White Castle

White Castle, which was founded in 1921 and is based out of Columbus, Ohio, owns and operates more than 360 restaurants in 13 states, with the chain’s fans known as Cravers.

On Tuesday, the Orlando White Castle will commence operating its regular hours between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. seven days a week before eventually remaining open 24 hours a day. Customers can order a maximum of 60 sliders each trip, although White Castle anticipates boosting that in the future, as well as providing an online platform to order.

