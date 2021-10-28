Woman finds chicken head in her takeout wings

A Pennsylvania woman was in for a surprise when she ordered wings for dinner and found a chicken head included in her meal.

"I bit into a wing and you know, all was fine. I picked up the second wing, and all of a sudden, I'm like, why is the shape weird?" Brittani Paulhamus recounted to TODAY Food.

"I turned it and whenever I seen the beak and the eye, I threw it and I screamed," she said. Her fiancé came downstairs to investigate, she said, and confirmed her fears: it was a head.

"So we're in, like, disbelief at this point," she said. She called the restaurant but wasn't immediately able to speak with a manager.

After her initial shock wore off, Paulhamus decided to post about her experience online. Her photos went viral almost immediately.

"I just I had to post it because it's not everyday you open your wing container and get a chicken head instead of just one of the wings," she laughed. "At least it's a chicken part."

The restaurant, a small business named Old School Pizza in Williamsport, told TODAY Food they are still working to figure out what happened.

In a statement, they apologized for a "truly...unfortunate situation that happened."

"We've been open nearly 13 years, and have sold TONS of wings every week and have never seen anything like this.. The supplier is looking into how such a thing could have happened and how it could have passed through so many checkpoints and gone unnoticed," the statement reads. "We thank all of our loyal customers and thank everyone that understands that accidents do happen, and some things are just out of our control."

Paulhamus said the restaurant had offered her a refund and asked her to return the chicken head so they could show their distributor.

"I mean, it is what it is, though I didn't go and pick up the refund, she said. "Honestly, it doesn't matter. Like at the end of the day, it's funny to me now. I look back on Friday and I laugh about it more than I'm disgusted by it."