Woman dips chicken finger in soda at US Open and fans cry foul

Americans love chicken tenders. Americans also love soda.

But when one U.S. Open Tennis fan was filmed combining the two on Monday, one thing was clear: Americans are not ready for this sort of doubles pairing.

So this happened at the US Open today... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018

Details remain sketchy. All we really have is the video, broadcast on ESPN, in which a woman sitting at a table with two boys takes a big hunk of battered chicken and dunks it in an icy soda.

Cue minds being blown on social media:

This is legit psychopath status — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) September 3, 2018

Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018

'Merica. Where we dip our fried chicken fingers into Coke. Wow. https://t.co/bvtJe3WUnM — Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) September 3, 2018

Not everyone hated the idea, though:

Pretty sure I just saw a woman dunk her chicken finger in Coke at the #USOpen and take a bite. Now I want to try it. 🤔 — Eugene Ramirez (@EugeneRamirez) September 3, 2018

And at least one person had a behind-the-scenes look at how this ever could have happened:

cause all the ketchup dispensers are out, I checked. It's a disaster here rn https://t.co/2I9IshsdNQ — Frank Bi (@FrankieBi) September 3, 2018

Now, there could be all sorts of reasons for this maneuver — maybe this woman must have hard foods softened first for ... digestive reasons? Sure, we could see that. Or maybe she just likes it. And we do cook with soda, particularly when making a delicious Coca-Cola Cake (with or without Coca-Cola frosting).

Plus, research has revealed that there is such a thing as ranch dressing soda.

If the woman who just dipped a chicken finger into her soda during the #USOpen doesn’t become a meme then I’ve lost all hope in the Internet. — Kevin Schultz (@FXS_MisterKevin) September 3, 2018

Still, while the combination of crunchy savory (the batter), solid protein (the chicken) and sweet soda might have its intriguing aspects, we're not seeing this becoming a part of "pop" culture.

