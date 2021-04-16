Woman calls animal control over a tree 'creature' that was actually a croissant

Animal welfare representatives are breathing a sigh of relief after a panicked phone call to their local offices about a strange creature in a tree turned out to be nothing more than a … croissant.

According to a BBC report and a Facebook post, a woman in Krakow, Poland, called her local animal help center, asking for help with something caught in a tree earlier this week:

The full story in the caption gets a bit long, but apparently the woman told officials that "this creature … he's been sitting in a tree across the block for two days! People don't open windows because they're afraid it's going to enter their house!"

After some description, she suggested it might be an iguana ("legwan" in Polish).

The officials had to confirm that it wasn't an April Fool's Day prank.

The woman then needed to know they were kneaded on site to fix things immediately. After all, as the storyteller (the post is on the Facebook page for the Krakow Animal Welfare Society, which was reporting from Inspector Adam's "Inspector's Diary") explained, maybe someone threw an animal out and it landed in the tree. Perhaps it really was a legwan.

So experts came out, did a search of the neighborhood and there it was, the creature.

A croissant.

D'ough!

Inspector Adam suggested that the pastry was probably tossed out a window to feed the birds, "and the poor guy got stuck in the fork of lilac twigs (He was sitting there and looked pretty good, releasing his imagination, taking on reptilians, he was almost moving, he was already preparing for the invasion, he was already beginning to look like a dragon child, the surrounding virgins were already trembling...."

Seems like Inspector Adam has a vivid imagination.

So do fans of the agency; one artist, Rynn Rysuje, even created a croissant-creature-legwan drawing that perfectly sums up the hilarity of the situation:

That said, the post did wrap up on a serious note, urging citizens to call when something seems concerning: "It's better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy."

Alas, we have no idea what happened to the creepy croissant. Perhaps it was given to the birds. Perhaps Inspector Adam ate it. We hope someday that there will be a follow-up.

It's the yeast they could do.

