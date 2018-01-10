share tweet pin email

A relaxing glass of wine is a great way to unwind at a party, but let's face it: sometimes that glass of red can cramp your style when you're trying to socialize. Whether you're hosting a soirée and find yourself constantly setting down your glass (the struggle is real!), or could just stand to have a free hand while mingling, the last thing you want is to feel tethered to your glass.

Snacking and socializing while balancing a wine glass should be an Olympic sport, if you ask us, so we know that wine lovers everywhere will appreciate the Wine Glass Holder Necklace from Wine Enthusiast.

Wine Glass Holder Necklace, 2 for $30, Amazon

Amazon The Wine Holder necklace is a wine lover's dream come true.

The ingenious design is basically a wine-lover's dream because it features a clip with an adjustable strap to hold a regular-size stemmed glass to your chest. In other words, it allows you to "keep your hands free at parties by keeping your wine close at heart." Now you can enjoy that glass of wine hands-free, and socialize to your heart's content! The only question is: Why didn't we think of this first?

Whether you're into jewelry or not, these wine holder necklaces are an accessory we can all get behind.

WineYoke Party Time Hand Free Wine Glass Holder Necklace, $13, Amazon

Ok, now this is the way we want to party!

Wine Glass Necklace with Assorted Colored Cords, $3, Amazon

Amazon

Wine and bright colors? Sign us up!

KLOUD City Assorted Colors Wine Glass Insulator $8, Amazon

Amazon

There's even a version that insulates your wine! Genius, right?

For more wine-centric gifts, check out our gift guide for wine lovers (which also make perfect hostess gifts!).