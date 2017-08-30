Hack your wine! Keep whites cool, remove red stains and more

share tweet pin email

Restaurateur and cookbook author Joe Bastianich is stopping by TODAY to share his most helpful wine hacks. He shows us how to remove red wine stains, keep wine cool for longer, protect bottles, keep track of your glass at parties and more.

Buy in bulk.

If you're having a party and you know you're going to use a specific bottle of wine that you really enjoy, call up your local wine shop and ask if they can sell it to you by the case. You can ask them if they can do a discount and usually you can get it for at least 10 percent off.

Make cheap wine taste better.

Have left over bargain boxed wine from last month sitting in the fridge? No problem! All you need are four peaches, two sprigs of mint and a large pitcher. Cut the peaches into halves and add them along with the mint to a pitcher of your left over, past-its-prime white wine. Let is sit in the fridge for a few hours before serving.

Keep wine cool.

Normally I am not in favor of adding ice to your white or rosé wine, but if you must, you can always blame it on the summertime heat! Aside from keeping your wine cool on a hot day, adding ice to your glass prolongs the life of your drink, allowing you to drink a little more on those long summer afternoons with friends.

Instead of adding several small cubes which melt fast, add one large ice cube which takes longer to melt. If you don't have a tray that makes large cubes, simply fill small balloons with water, tie the open end and stick them in the freezer. Once frozen, cut and peel the balloon away.

Mark your glasses.

A great way to keep track of your glass at gathering (and also keep tabs on how many glasses you've drank) is to skip the wine charms and write your name on your glass with a sharpie. It washes right off with dish soap, a sponge and a little elbow grease. Be sure to only write on sturdy, thick glasses that don't break easily.

Take wine to go.

Taking a few bottles of wine on the go? Don't risk them rolling around in the back seat. Cover each bottle with a sock and stack them in the compartments behind the front seat of your car to prevent clinking and rolling during the drive.

No cork screw? No problem!

Have you ever been ready to pour a glass of wine and find yourself with a corkscrew? It can be a scary situation, but there's no need to panic. You can make your own DIY corkscrew with a large screw, hammer and screw driver. Carefully screw in the long screw about halfway into the cork. Remove it along with the cork with the end of your hammer just as you would remove a nail.

Remove red wine stains.

There are a lot of theories on the best way to remove red wine stains from machine washable clothing. My preferred method is to use salt and boiling water. The salt will soak up the wine. Follow these steps for your best chance at saving your clothes. The trick is also to apply the salt as soon as possible.

Method:

1. Don't rub the stain. Dab it with a wet cloth to absorb the excess wine.

2. Pull the fabric taut and stretch your stained item over a large bowl and secure it with a large rubber band.

3. Sprinkle the stain with a generous amount of salt. Let it sit for a few minutes to absorb the wine.

4. Pour boiling water over the stain slowly from a height of 10 or so inches so the force of the water can flush out the stain.

5. Machine-wash as directed on the care label.