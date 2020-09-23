Arguably one of the best things about McDonald's is that you can grab a McGriddle any time of day. But unfortunately for customers who crave hot cakes at night, the All Day Breakfast has been missing since March. And just five years after the service launched, folks are now questioning whether it will ever return.

Shortly after the U.S. outbreak of coronavirus, McDonald's cut down its menu to make operations simpler for crew members. While staples like burgers, fries and Filet-O-Fishes remained, All Day Breakfast got the boot. In June, as many states launched reopening phases, McDonald's slowly beefed its menu back up. But still, no breakfast later than morning.

Since the change — during a global crisis that gravely impacted the restaurant industry — customers have not been happy.

WHY DID MCDONALDS TAKE AWAY ALL DAY BREAKFAST?!?!? WHY DO THEY ACT LIKE THEY DONT HAVE A MCGRIDDLE IN THE BACK THEY CAN MAKE ME?!?! WHY AM I ALIVE IN 2020?!?! @McDonalds — skertskerttt (@sKERTttt) September 16, 2020

Some acted as though the chain did away with breakfast all together.

So McDonald’s doesn’t have all day breakfast anymore. pic.twitter.com/J7yVNzowkw — Evan Haley (@eshaley63) September 23, 2020

The mayhem provoked by the minor change has really put people's priorities in perspective.

McDonald’s taking away all day breakfast is one of the worst things to happen this year. Not even being dramatic — Tay (@TaylorLea14) September 18, 2020

Business Insider reports that many McDonald's franchisees and employees want to get rid of All Day Breakfast altogether. The National Owners Association, a group that represents about 80% of McDonald's US franchisees, said back in June that they don't want the service to return, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

A statement provided to TODAY Food from a McDonald's USA spokesperson revealed that the brand doesn't know yet if they're going to bring it back:

"We removed All Day Breakfast from the menu to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy. As McDonald’s and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers. Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions."

So, the verdict is still out. And it sounds a little iffy.

This isn't the first time a change to the McMenu has caused an uproar among die-hard fans. In April 2019, the corporation shaved off several items from its late-night menu to include only eight items. Some staples like the Big Mac and McNuggets survived, as well as some categories — like All Day Breakfast.