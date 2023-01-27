Double cheeseburger sliders and lasagna nachos are the perfect playoff bites

In today's edition of TODAY Food loves Football, chef Will Coleman is stopping by our kitchen to share some must-have tailgating bites for the playoffs. In honor of the epic showdowns between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Coleman is whipping up double cheeseburger sliders and air-fried lasagna nachos: a feast worthy of any football fan.

For this year’s big game, I was inspired to create something unconventional but still classic. I played around with all of the usual components — the bun, cheese, bacon and condiments — taking them to the next level. Life is a bit more fun when you break the rules, and this double cheeseburger does just that. With double the cheese, a juicy patty piled high with sweet and spicy candied bacon and a tomato-y jam, this is the perfect burger for tailgating.

Once I came across the recent internet obsession with "pasta chips," I was instantly inspired to bring my biggest nacho dream to life — lasagna nachos, with all the fixings. It's not every day that you're able to enjoy an Italian classic in the form of nachos, but thanks to this tasty TikTok hack, you can enjoy this recipe any day of the week. This crispy and saucy nacho dish is perfect for the days when you feel like changing up your usual weeknight dinner or want to impress dinner guests. Not only is this recipe incredibly straightforward, there's also tons of room to be flexible, as it is fully customizable to your preferences.

If you like those tailgate-worthy recipes, you should also try these: