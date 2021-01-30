Here's why there's a Grape-Nuts shortage at your local grocery store

It’s been a grocery staple since 1897, but not even Grape-Nuts is immune to the production-line issues of the pandemic. Not to worry: this is temporary, and it won’t be long until this cult favorite is back on the shelves.

The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 has been caused by the top-secret way the cereal is made, and while it’s proprietary, TODAY Food can confirm it is not made of grapes or nuts, but of wheat and barley. Still, the company keeps a tight lid on the production process and the exact issue is unclear.

"Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time." Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts Brand Manager told TODAY Food via an emailed statement. "People may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic."

Eagle-eyed consumers noticed a shortage last year, which also led to at least one enterprising person reportedly asking for $110 for a 4-pound box. Others have taken to social media to commiserate.

Where are all the Grape Nuts?? My breakfast routine is in shambles! #thecaseofthemissing #grapenuts #postgrapenuts — Maureen David (@Flamingomojo) January 26, 2021

I want my grape nuts! — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) January 29, 2021

Supply chain issues are a part of life in the pandemic, though the cereal industry has seen an especially higher demand as people seek out comfort foods and easy meals. Post Consumer Brands, which makes Grape-Nuts, says customers returned to its cereals in the last year, increasing profits by 11% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Food Business News.

Grape-Nuts’ spokesperson was quick to squash any rumors the shortage is indicative of a more drastic change. "First and foremost, we want to make sure that Grape-Nuts fans know that we have absolutely no plans to discontinue Grape-Nuts cereal," said DeRock.

The Grape-Nuts website says the company estimates the product will be back on shelves "sometime in March 2021."