From IHOP temporarily changing to IHOB to Jamba dropping the Juice, food brands have been pretty eager to switch up their names lately.

Now, milk's favorite cookie is getting into the game with a mysterious new look. On Friday, Oreo updated the profile pictures on its Twitter and Facebook accounts for the first time in several months.

The updated image has the shape of the usual logo, but there's one startling change: the Os have been dropped, leaving just "RE" behind.

Fan speculation immediately abounded, with many posting that they think the logo update might signify yet another new flavor is in the works. Others think it might mean that a cream-only option is coming down the pipeline due to the fact that the ends (i.e. the crunchy cookie) of the sandwich-looking name are gone.

"Everyone knows the O represents the cookie so does this mean we're just getting boxes of cream," asked one user, with a thoughtful emoji accompanying their theory. "I'm okay with that."

A few minutes after the profile pictures were changed, a cryptic Instagram photo was posted, setting off another flurry of comments.

"We're over the moon about what we're announcing soon ... stay tuned!" said the brand.

Earlier this week, Oreo announced that it would be holding another Mystery Flavor contest, following the popular promotion from summer 2017.

According to Food & Wine, the mystery flavor is on its way, though there are no details about when it might hit store shelves.

A representative from the company confirmed the challenge to the magazine, teasing it with a silly poem:

We are excited to say, A new mystery is on the way.

New flavor, new clues,

We confirm the news.

Get ready to free your inner detective,

You’ll need those skills to be effective.

The clues might be riddles, might be rhymes,

Guess the flavor, for a chance to win big this time.

There are many more surprises in store,

Keep an eye on the flip side of summer for more.

In 2017, the correct guess won $50,000, but this year it sounds like the cookie company may be giving away an even grander prize, boasting that there's another "chance to win big this time."

Two years ago, TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were very close in figuring out the mystery flavor since they both guessed a fruit of some kind.

The answer? The Mystery Oreos turned out to be filled with Fruity Pebbles cereal-flavored creme.