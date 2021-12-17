Lose the booze, keep the spirit: Why Blake Lively and more are making nonalcoholic drinks

Blake Lively uses booze for just about everything but drinking. Hosting a mixology class in celebration of her new line of mixers, Betty Buzz, the 34 year-old actor says she puts St. Germain in her whipped cream and marinates her taco meat in tequila — but her real-life drinking habits are a world away from those of the wild-child "Gossip Girl" character that made her mega-famous.

"I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like being social," Lively said, twirling the rim of her glass over a plate of crushed candy canes as she assembles a hot-pink "make-out drink." That was her motivation for developing a line of mixers complex enough to stand on their own in nonalcoholic concoctions that can be just as exciting as traditional cocktails.

For Blake Lively, a glass rimmed with pink salt or garnished with a slice of pomegranate can make a nonalcoholic drink feel festive. Courtesy Emily Gerard

Today, she’s playing with the other elements that make a beverage feel festive and fun, whether or not it’s alcoholic: fancy ice, glasses rimmed with everything from pink salt to crushed candy canes and garnishes — thinly sliced fruit, dried lavender flowers (rejected for smelling "like socks"), the cinnamon stick she says she rinses off and reuses when her husband Ryan Reynolds finishes his cocktail.

While Reynolds is famously the face of Aviation Gin, Lively’s been on the booze-free bandwagon for a long time; she recalls exactly one bar in New York City, Little Branch, where the bartender would make her a mocktail when she came with the "Gossip Girl" crew over a decade ago.

The head bartender there, Chris Vola, who has been at the ritzy Manhattan cocktail lounge for 13 years, recalled that a mocktail menu they experimented with at their sister bar Middle Branch back in 2012 was not exactly a smash hit. "It was kind of a waste of space on the menu at that time," Vola told TODAY Food. "It didn’t really change how many people ordered those types of drinks and bartenders didn’t like making them for maybe half the price of a cocktail."

The booze-free bandwagon

But that was then. Today, Vola himself periodically takes a month off of booze "to refuel and detox a little bit." And among millennials, Lively is no longer alone in her desire for better boozeless drink options. Taking note, young entrepreneurs have begun filling a growing niche.

According to The New York Times, the nonalcoholic beverage market is going to be worth an estimated $1.6 trillion by 2026. And millennials play no small part in the demand. For example, Forbes reported that millennial consumers make up the largest segment, 42%, of no- and low-alcohol beer drinkers in America, helping drive explosive growth that is expected to reach $16.65 billion by the end of this year. Alcohol-free wine is playing catch-up, too, but for millennial tastemakers, the siren call right now is coming from the booze-free cocktail game.

Ghia founder Melanie Masarin believes better drink options will encourage more millennials to experiment with a sober-curious lifestyle. Ben Biondo

Like Lively, Ghia founder Melanie Masarin, 30, says her company, which makes a popular nonalcoholic aperitif, evolved out of a personal need. "I was trying to figure out my digestion and understand my body better. One day, I realized six months had gone by since my last drink. I decided not to ask myself the question at every meal whether or not I was going to drink and just fully opt out,” she told TODAY. "I was never a big drinker but I loved the taste of it and the occasion. It makes things celebratory, and that's what I was missing when I stopped drinking. So Ghia started out of the desire to have a better option when I was out."

Masarin knew exactly what she wanted her concoction to taste like. "When I was drinking, I loved a Campari, amaro, and I really wanted it to have different notes, something with bitterness and a drying effect, some tannic and herbal notes, that you could mix and spritz with. I really believe if you try to replicate something alcoholic but without alcohol, you're not going to get a result that is satisfying."

A sophisticated, zero-proof spritz signals it’s aperitif time, Ghia-style. Courtesy Ghia

Booze alternatives like Ghia are catching on, but they are still outliers. Alcohol sales skyrocketed during the pandemic and the American Psychological Association reported that nearly one in four American adults is drinking more to cope with the stress. On Grubhub, margaritas were the fifth most popular order of 2021, behind cheeseburgers, tacos, chicken salad and pizza. Nevertheless, alcohol use can contribute to weight gain and disrupted sleep, both of which have been widespread. And if the pandemic pushed some drinkers to consume more, plenty of others have grown more health-conscious.

Masarin believes trends like Dry January and Sober October have had a significant impact in popularizing the idea of a sober, or at least sober-curious, lifestyle. "What it does for people is give them a label that they can use as a shield. It’s an excuse not to drink because it’s still expected by default that people will be drinking alcohol," she said. "Meantime, something like 66% of millennials are trying to cut down on their drinking. I don’t know about sobriety with a capital S, but most of our customers want to drink less during the week and have a better option."