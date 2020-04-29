"I know I said I would never go into the kitchen again, but I am starving," Goldberg says at the beginning of the short clip, which she captioned using the hashtags #icantcook and #TheUnqualifiedHostess.

The 64-year-old comedian begins by chopping up garlic cloves and wholeheartedly admits that she finds the process a bit challenging: "Trying to look like I know how the hell to do this."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

As she continues chopping and prepares to make garlic bread, Goldberg wonders, "Is there such a thing as too much garlic?"

If there is, then Goldberg's dish pushes that limit even further.

When all is said and done, the industry icon sits down to a plate of spaghetti with a generous heaping of garlic (a lot of cloves don't even appear to be chopped up), and admits she has mixed feelings about her cooking experience.

"I had a good time trying to do it," she says, before acknowledging that she might be better off ordering takeout from here on out.

"Stop cooking. Try eating food that comes from people who know what they're doing," she says in a singsong voice.

Goldberg also shared the endearing video on Twitter, where her followers were thoroughly entertained.

Hahaha more of this.... please 🙏🤣 — Mr nick (@lazzy_otter) April 24, 2020

Some fans thought the funny lady might have overdone it on the garlic, however.

I'm italian and that's alot of garlic right there in your pasta pic.twitter.com/MeWhbMveUW — Ra-ra 😷 #FlattenTheCurve (@Raramonty) April 24, 2020

Others suggested she use garlic powder to cut her prep time in half.

LOVE YOU WHOOPI💗 Use garlic powder — Annette 5 (@lovemywillow) April 24, 2020

A few talented fans even offered to help cook for her once social distancing eases up a bit.

Omg 😳

Put the knife down, and have me over.

I’ll cook you meals any day.

When this quarantine is over. — Tony DePew (@pewey) April 24, 2020

But many enthusiastic tweeters just encouraged her to keep up the good work.

You did pretty good Whoopi. Practice makes perfect. Keep trying. 😃 — Princess Tee@sunshine (@SheriTa32145613) April 24, 2020

Please, Whoopi, don't give up on cooking just yet!

Or, at the very least, please share a few more funny videos before you do.