While social distancing at home, many celebrities have shown they’re quite handy in the kitchen.
Whoopi Goldberg is not one of them.
But that didn't stop her from attempting to whip up a pasta dinner over the weekend.
In a new TikTok video, the talk show host takes fans into her kitchen as she tries to prepare dinner — specifically, spaghetti loaded with garlic — and the results are nothing short of hilarious.
"I know I said I would never go into the kitchen again, but I am starving," Goldberg says at the beginning of the short clip, which she captioned using the hashtags #icantcook and #TheUnqualifiedHostess.
The 64-year-old comedian begins by chopping up garlic cloves and wholeheartedly admits that she finds the process a bit challenging: "Trying to look like I know how the hell to do this."
As she continues chopping and prepares to make garlic bread, Goldberg wonders, "Is there such a thing as too much garlic?"
If there is, then Goldberg's dish pushes that limit even further.
When all is said and done, the industry icon sits down to a plate of spaghetti with a generous heaping of garlic (a lot of cloves don't even appear to be chopped up), and admits she has mixed feelings about her cooking experience.
"I had a good time trying to do it," she says, before acknowledging that she might be better off ordering takeout from here on out.
"Stop cooking. Try eating food that comes from people who know what they're doing," she says in a singsong voice.
Goldberg also shared the endearing video on Twitter, where her followers were thoroughly entertained.
Some fans thought the funny lady might have overdone it on the garlic, however.
Others suggested she use garlic powder to cut her prep time in half.
A few talented fans even offered to help cook for her once social distancing eases up a bit.
But many enthusiastic tweeters just encouraged her to keep up the good work.
Please, Whoopi, don't give up on cooking just yet!
Or, at the very least, please share a few more funny videos before you do.