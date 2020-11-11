Worried about burning Thanksgiving dinner? Turkey insurance is now a thing

Terrified of cooking a Thanksgiving turkey for the first time? There's insurance for that!

Whole Foods and Progressive have teamed up to offer the first-ever insurance plan for Thanksgiving dinner, and it's aptly called the "Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan."

With so many families planning to downsize their celebrations amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there are going to be a lot more first-time cooks this Thanksgiving, and tackling a turkey dinner can be a pretty intimidating task. So, the popular grocery store and the insurance company have devised a plan to give nervous cooks some peace of mind.

As part of the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, shoppers who purchase a Whole Foods Market brand turkey in-store or online between now and Nov. 22 will be eligible for turkey "insurance" if they happen to experience a kitchen kerfuffle on Nov. 26 or 27.

All you have to do is visit TurkeyProtectionPlan.com and submit a photo and description of your cooking fail along with your receipt. If your claim is approved, Whole Foods will send you a $35 gift card. Just act fast, because only the first 1,000 approved claims (limit one per customer) will get reimbursed for overcooking, burning or drying out their holiday bird.

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” Theo Weening, vice president of meat and poultry at Whole Foods Market said in a statement. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”

During the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Wednesday morning, Sheinelle Jones gave viewers a look at the unique insurance plan and the co-hosts had some mixed feelings about it.

Dylan Dreyer liked the idea but wished that Whole Foods and Progressive had taken it one step further.

"If you ruin your turkey, I wish they would deliver you a new one already cooked. That would be a nice bonus," she said.

Craig Melvin joked that even an insurance plan might not be enough to save the worst cooks.

"Here's the thing: If you're the kind of cook that needs to take out insurance on your meal maybe you shouldn't be cooking," he said.

Sheinelle Jones thought the insurance plan was a fun idea, admitting that it "grabbed our attention," then sent positive vibes to everyone planning to cook Thanksgiving dinner this month.

"Good luck because I do think there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna kind of keep it small this year," she said.

Dylan also acknowledged that the unlikely insurance plan is a nice conversation starter at the dinner table.

"It's kind of fun. Just say: 'If you don't like the turkey, I've got insurance, don't worry about it," she said.