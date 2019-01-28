Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 9:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

One of the hardest parts of trying a new diet (or learning that you have a food allergy) can be figuring out what foods are OK to eat.

On top of that, being able to stick to a budget can be hard if you're looking for something super specific.

Creating a simple grocery list can quickly become an endless internet search of which dishes qualify as Whole30. Or maybe you're scouring keto-friendly Instagram accounts for inspiration. Starting this month, thanks to Whole Foods, there is a new tool available that quickly filters products by dietary preference — and lets you know if your local Whole Foods has it in stock.

The tool also quickly identifies local sales and deals that are available just for Amazon Prime members.

Whole Food says the tool was created as a way to better serve its clientele, after corporate conducted a study that surveyed store regulars. The survey found that one in three people "shop according to a specific diet."

The digital product catalog can be viewed on your desktop or any mobile device, but is not currently available through the Whole Foods app. Customers can visit products.wholefoodsmarket.com (or just click on "products" from the Whole Foods Market homepage). At the top of the page, select "filters" and then choose from the following popular diets and restrictions: vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, paleo-friendly, keto-friendly, sugar conscious, dairy free, Kosher, organic, Whole Foods Diet approved, Engine 2, low-sodium and low-fat.

The site will proceed to list hundreds of items available at the selected local store and also allows customers to view items all at once, or further filter by another food category, like various types snacks, produce or prepared foods, for example.

Whole Foods launches a new feature on its website to help customers shop for diet-friendly foods. Whole Foods/screenshot

The tool also allows folks on a budget to check off on-sale only items, Amazon Prime member deals (since the grocer now offers perks from its new owner) and can list products by price, from low to high.

The feature is great way to put together a perfect grocery list, meal plan or just to double check whether an item qualifies for a new diet or is actually free of a specific allergen.

Full disclosure: The "keto" filter does have a lot of meaty offerings.