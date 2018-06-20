The truth about Whole Foods' mysterious Instagram posts is revealed

share tweet pin email

In the latest headline-making promotional stunt put on by a major food chain, Whole Foods mysteriously deleted all of its Instagram posts on Tuesday.

And now they're only following a handful of celebrities including Beyonce, Jerry Seinfeld, Cardi B, Mariah Carey and Jon Bon Jovi.

The sudden move brought up a ton of internet conspiracy theories like whether Whole Foods was about to drop a mixed tape all about avocados.

whole foods just deleted its entire instagram and is only following cardi b, sting, and beyoncÃ©



Or maybe Beyonce is just "going vegan," others suggested.

Or maybe Beyonce is just "going vegan," others suggested.

girl we going vegan?

Or perhaps she's launching a Whole Foods lemonade line called "Beylicious."

lemonade line called beylicious incoming

And many speculated that the stunt may have to do with the single bee emoji currently visible in Whole Foods' account bio ... and the common thread between the celebrities it still followed.

Cardi BEE

BEE Yonce

STING



Cardi BEE

BEE Yonce

STING

I see what you're doing Whole Foods. I SEE IT.

On Wednesday morning, the chain revealed the truth: It really is all about the bees.

"Better BEE-lieve it wasn’t a hack. But some of you were on to something," Whole Foods wrote in its first post since the social media wipeout, with a nod to the Give Bees A Chance link in its bio.

A Whole Foods spokesperson told TODAY Food why the grocery store chose to follow certain celebrities — or shall we say, "celebri-bees."

Jon Bon Jovi is a beekeeper in his spare time. Beyonce is the "queen bee." Jerry Seinfield voiced the main character in 2007's "Bee Movie." Mariah Carey has a song called "Honey." And we can just guess why they picked Cardi B(ee).

Clever celeb-related puns aside, Whole Foods wiped out their Instagram posts for a much bigger cause: to educate children about raising and saving the bees. Whole Foods partnered with the Whole Kids Foundation for National Pollinator's Week to raise $100,000 so 50 schools can install honey beehives.

Whole Foods Whole Foods and Whole Kids Foundation aim to put bee hives in 50 schools to educate children about the bees.

National Pollinators Week (which runs June 18 to 24), was created 11 years ago to bring awareness to the dying bee population. Though honey bees are small, they play a major role in the ecosystem and have a big part to play in a ton of the foods we eat.

"Did you know one out of every three bites of food you eat is made possible because of pollinators?" Whole Foods wrote in another post — one of many Instagram "fly-bys" that will appear throughout the day, a spokesperson told TODAY Food.

The grocery store will also post photos, videos and recipes throughout the week, all to support the bees and bring awareness to hive maintenance.

Whole Foods Give Bees A Chance hopes to raise funds for children to learn about bee hives.

“We launched the Give Bees A Chance campaign because kids are often taught to be afraid of bees, but the role they play in our ecosystem is imperative and deserving of our respect and protection," said Nona Evans, president and executive director of Whole Kids Foundation.

"One of the best ways we can teach kids about bees is through educational beehives at their schools, where they get an up-close look into the world of pollination.”

