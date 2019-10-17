Bobby Flay is quite a force in the food world, having mastered every type of meal from brunch to barbecue. But when it comes to his love life, the celebrity chef apparently has yet to master the art of finding a lasting relationship.
Flay has several successful cooking shows and while he's very open about his food prowess, he has long kept his private life a bit of a mystery. But on a recent episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," guest judge Fran Drescher decided she wanted some answers.
During the fast-paced show, celebrity judges will often try to distract Flay as he goes head-to-head with another chef. Drescher chose a rather effective way of rattling the Food Network star.
“What’s your situation?” asked Drescher. “You’re not wearing a wedding ring. You have a girlfriend?”
“I’m very single,” Flay responded with a laugh. “She kicked me to the curb.” The "she" Flay was referring to is actress Helen Yorke, who Flay dated for over a year. Prior to that relationship, Flay was married to actress Stephanie March for 10 years.
Drescher then kicked things up a notch and told the celebrity chef they should “should look at art together.”
“Are you asking me on a date?” Flay said. “I’m kind of blushing right now.”
We're not sure if a Flay-Drescher matchup is in the cards, but Flay's relationship status reveal has plenty of his fans reeling on social media.
If you're reading this, Bobby, clearly you have plenty of fans out there who would love to invite you into their kitchens anytime.