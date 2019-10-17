Bobby Flay is quite a force in the food world, having mastered every type of meal from brunch to barbecue. But when it comes to his love life, the celebrity chef apparently has yet to master the art of finding a lasting relationship.

Flay has several successful cooking shows and while he's very open about his food prowess, he has long kept his private life a bit of a mystery. But on a recent episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," guest judge Fran Drescher decided she wanted some answers.

During the fast-paced show, celebrity judges will often try to distract Flay as he goes head-to-head with another chef. Drescher chose a rather effective way of rattling the Food Network star.

“What’s your situation?” asked Drescher. “You’re not wearing a wedding ring. You have a girlfriend?”

“I’m very single,” Flay responded with a laugh. “She kicked me to the curb.” The "she" Flay was referring to is actress Helen Yorke, who Flay dated for over a year. Prior to that relationship, Flay was married to actress Stephanie March for 10 years.

Drescher then kicked things up a notch and told the celebrity chef they should “should look at art together.”

“Are you asking me on a date?” Flay said. “I’m kind of blushing right now.”

We're not sure if a Flay-Drescher matchup is in the cards, but Flay's relationship status reveal has plenty of his fans reeling on social media.

Let's talk about why Bobby Flay is hot. I'm unsure why, but he is — the kim reaper 🧟‍♀️🧛‍♀️👻☠ (@kimbrwolf) October 17, 2019

call me Bobby Flay — #NextManUp (@kantguardgoat) October 16, 2019

@bflay what does a girl have to do to meet you or be invited to be on the deck of #beatbobbyflay binge watch you for 12 hours? Make your friends watch you now they are fans and call you hot flay? Buy your cool books even though you don’t cook? Done!!!!!! Just want to meet you 😩 — Katy Harris (@KatyraeKaty) October 16, 2019

I had a dream about Bobby Flay last night he was cooking dinner for me at his home in the Hamptons and he proposed to me!!! I was so happy when I woke up! pic.twitter.com/WQBr6oHxbq — Elizabeth “Lizzy” Gannon (@Lizzyloml) October 17, 2019

If you're reading this, Bobby, clearly you have plenty of fans out there who would love to invite you into their kitchens anytime.