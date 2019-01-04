Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

A sloppy Joe sandwich may seem like a classic summer camp food but White Castle is heating things up this winter with its very own version of the ooey, gooey messy burger.

White Castle debuted its new Sloppy Joe Slider on Friday and it looks exactly like a mini version of the American comfort food that's been staining shirts for generations.

The sloppy Joes, available now through Feb. 24, are made with ground beef smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce. The beef mixture includes vegetables like onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. In a burger-like on the classic, the mini sammies are topped with smoked cheddar cheese. Each mini sloppy slider costs just 99 cents.

Returning to the White Castle menu this January are the chain's Mac and Cheese Nibblers, which are basically deep-fried bites of macaroni and cheese that are meant to be eaten like chicken nuggets. Each bite-sized Nibbler is encased in a fried cheddar batter and filled with piping hot cheesy pasta. Customers can over them in 5-piece, 12-piece and 20-piece packs or even pair them with a couple sloppy Joes for a combo meal.

White Castle is also following suit with plenty of other quick service chains currently offering deals for ordering online. Anyone who orders online through the White Castle app can get a Super Sack of 20 Original Sliders (not the sloppy Joes, though) for just $10.

That's one way to tackle a football party ... or just a hefty winter appetite.